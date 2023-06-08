Will Smallbone has revealed that he is waiting for Southampton to confirm their next managerial appointment before deciding on the next step to take in his career, the Southern Daily Echo report.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland ahead of next week's European Championship qualifiers after an impressive season out on loan at Stoke City.

What has Will Smallbone said regarding his Southampton future?

The Saints academy graduate has stated that he isn't focusing on anything past Ireland's fixtures against Greece and Gibraltar, as he like many others await clarification on who will replace Ruben Selles at St Mary's in the summer.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Smallbone kept his cards close to his chest when talking about what the future holds.

“I don’t think anything has been announced yet so I’m not sure what’s going on down there,” Smallbone said.

“I’m not thinking too much about my future while I’m out here with Ireland. I’ll wait for Southampton to appoint a manager and like everyone else have a conversation with him to see where he sees me."

Russell Martin still remains the favourite to take the job at St Mary's, but the waiting game for the Swansea boss to be confirmed continues.

After his consistent performances for Stoke led to his first call-up to the Ireland squad, Smallbone emphasised how important it is for him to continue playing at such a standard regardless of which club that may be for.

“What’s important for me next season is to carry on playing football. It’s quite rare on the international stage to get such a long time together,” he continued.

Does Will Smallbone still have a future at Southampton?

Last season was Smallbone's first spell away from the South Coast, and in a Stoke side which struggled for consistency across the season he was a steady performer for Alex Neil's side, with a total of three goals and five assists.

Much like Stoke, Smallbone's best form came in March - in particular in a 5-1 drubbing against eventual play-off semi-finalists Sunderland where the Irish international accumulated three assists in the game.

With Southampton looking set to lose the likes of captain James Ward Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the centre of midfield, there is a chance that Smallbone could be a ready-made replacement for either of the duo having proven himself in the Championship last season.

On the flip-side, this would be the last summer in which The Saints have an opportunity to cash in on the midfielder, with his contract expiring in June 2024.