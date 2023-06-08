Southampton are yet to usher in their new era under Russell Martin, with their expected new head coach caught in a compensation wrangle between the Saints and his current club Swansea City, but when he does arrive the 37-year old has a major rebuild job on his hands.

Key players such as James Ward-Prowse, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Che Adams have all been linked with transfers away from the club after they dropped into the Championship, with their January recruitment failing to help keep the club in the Premier League.

Carlos Alcaraz was somewhat of a hit and Kamaldeen Sulemana looked promising at times, but Mislav Orsic featured just once and the striker that was supposed to score goals in Paul Onuachu failed to do just that.

Arriving from Belgian outfit Genk for £15.8 million, having scored 17 times in 22 appearances for Genk already in the 2022-23 season, Onuachu did not score in his 11 outings for the Saints, although just four of those were starts.

What is Paul Onuachu's current situation at Southampton?

When signing for the Saints on transfer deadline day in February, Onuachu put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract at the club, meaning that as of now his deal still has three years to run.

With offers expected to be accepted for most players though should their valuation be met, Onuachu is perhaps one of the players who is least likely to fit into Martin's style of play.

Therefore, it is expected that the Nigerian will depart the club this summer, and according to reports there are clubs already looking into a transfer move for him.

What clubs are interested in a transfer for Paul Onuachu?

According to respected Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, a number of clubs are monitoring Onuachu's situation in respect to a potential move for his services this summer.

These clubs include Bundesliga side Union Berlin, who finished fourth in the German top flight this past season and will play UEFA Champions League football in 2023-24.

Another team who are keen on Onuachu are Turkish giants Galatasaray for their own Champions League campaign after they won the Super Lig title, whilst the cash-rich nation of Saudi Arabia, who are bringing stars in such as Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante thos summer, have a club interested in the towering striker in the form of Al-Taawoun - they finished fifth in the Saudi Pro League.

One club who seemingly won't be an option for the Nigerian is his former club Genk, who cashed in on his services back in January - Tavolieri describes their chances of re-signing the 29-year-old as 'unlikely'.