Southampton's rebuild under Russell Martin is set to continue with reports suggesting that Brazilian defender Lyanco is set to depart the club after a fee was agreed with Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas.

Lyanco joined Southampton two years ago, but whilst he has featured regularly under Ralph Hassnhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles, his exploits weren't quite as successful as first expected at St. Mary's, resulting in relegation this season.

With Mislav Orsic, Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and more leading the way for high-profile exits, Lyanco's is the first in which a first-teamer has been sold for cash - and it marks the beginning of the Russell Martin sales/

GiveMeSport released an article on Tuesday afternoon stating that Lyanco had said his goodbyes to teammates at Southampton after the recently relegated side had agreed a deal with an unnamed club - though it was suggested that Besiktas was most likely his next destination.

The Brazilian had been subject to interest from a plethora of other clubs, though it is believed that Besiktas had won the race to land him on a permanent deal.

And just moments later, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Besiktas were indeed the club who had secured the signing of the former Torino man. It is expected that the 26-year-old will sign a four-year contract in Istanbul, where he will fly on Wednesday afternoon to complete his medical.

How much of a loss is Lyanco to Southampton?

Whilst the Brazilian was adept at defending in his two-year spell at St. Mary’s, there was little to suggest that he could crack the starting duo of Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu.

Southampton could be forced to sell a lot of their stars this summer with player power being paramount to their downfall

With Duje Caleta-Car also to contend with, it was some surprise that Lyanco was involved as much as he was - and if the Saints manage to hold on to even two of the three aforementioned players, they will be more than equipped to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

It’s well worth remembering that Bella-Kotchap, Salisu and Caleta-Car are 21, 24 and 26 years of age respectively - a back-line with a lot of potential, and they will either require huge fees to part ways with their signatures or continue their development at St Mary’s.

Where else could Southampton bring in huge transfer fees?

The obvious departures are, of course, Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, with price tags of £50 million and £40m respectively being bandied about for their services.

Lavia has garnered interest from other top-flight giants, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, whilst West Ham could make Ward-Prowse their Declan Rice replacement if they can agree a fee with Saints.

Nathan Tella is subject to interest from recently promoted side Burnley after his breakout season on loan at Turf Moor last season, whilst Tino Livramento could command a sizeable fee with Chelsea and Newcastle reportedly interested in rescuing him from a season in the Championship.

But with Lyanco, they have sold one of their unneeded assets, who will have been looking for a move abroad in search of European football - something he will experience at Besiktas.

It could well be a deal that works out for all parties.