Southampton player secures temporary St Mary’s exit to join EFL side

Lincoln have secured the signing of highly-rated Southampton striker Dan Nlundulu.

The 22-year-old, who joins The Imps on a season-long loan, has made 16 appearances for his Premier League parent club since his debut last October.

Nlundulu was born in France and came to England at a young age, and he spent some time with the Chelsea’s academy, before continuing his progression with Southampton.

Despite his French heritage, the 22-year-old has represented England at youth level and has a goal to his name when playing for the U16’s.

The striker netted his first Saints goal earlier in the year, scoring in the third-round of the FA Cup in a 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

With Nlundulu’s early career being revolved around the youth setup and Southampton’s first-team, Nlundulu is yet to taste the Football League.

Speaking to the club website about the forward’s arrival, Imps Director Of Football Jez George said: “Dan has been a top target for us throughout the summer and we’re really pleased to be able to add him to the squad.

“He will add another element to the attacking options available to Michael and we’d like to thank Southampton for being willing to trust us with the next stage of his development.”

The verdict

Nlundulu adds excitement and talent to Lincoln’s attacking line and that is exactly what they need. The departures of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers will leave a glaring void, but bringing in young, hungry forwards like Nlundulu should have a similar effect.

The fact that Johnson and Rogers excelled during their loan spells would provide confidence to clubs higher up in the pyramid to trust Lincoln with their emerging talent.

Lincoln have shown that they can progress youthful players into quality attacking options for their parent clubs, and that is something that Southampton are probably very aware of.

His lack of first-team football may result in a slower start than what is expected, but he certainly has the potential to shine at League One level.

