Napoli are chasing the signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Italian champions have set their sights on a move for the Argentine this summer.

The Scudetto holders admire the 20-year-old, with his performances for the Saints impressing chief scout Maurizio Micheli.

Rudi Garcia has been appointed as Luciano Spaletti’s successor at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and will be looking to build a side capable of retaining the Serie A title.

How did Carlos Alcaraz do for Southampton last season?

The Championship side signed the attacking midfielder from Argentine club Racing last January in a deal worth a reported £12.3 million.

The youngster went on to feature 18 times in the Premier League, quickly asserting himself as a key part of the squad.

In 13 league starts, Alcaraz contributed four goals and two assists which proved not enough to keep the team in the top flight.

Alcaraz was one of the team’s better performers as they finished bottom of the Premier League table, ending their 11-year stint in the division.

Relegation to the second tier has led to some uncertainty over his future, with Napoli also set to face competition from a number of clubs in England.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s value?

It is claimed that Southampton have placed a price tag worth €20 to 22 million (£17.3 to £19 million) on the player.

This would represent a small profit compared to the fee it took to sign the player just six months ago.

However, losing him after such a short period would still be considered a blow to the squad.

Russell Martin has been appointed with the task of bringing the Saints straight back to the Premier League, but a number of other key players have already been linked with a move away from the club.

Losing Alcaraz as well as, potentially, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia or Kyle Walker-Peters would be a significant blow.

Should Southampton cash-in on Carlos Alcaraz?

If Napoli or Premier League clubs come knocking with a deal worth near £20 million then that would be quite good value for Southampton compared to the cost of signing him just six months ago.

However, losing a player with his potential would be frustrating given he has only been with the club for half a year.

Southampton should look to retain the player if they can as he could prove key to going straight back up.

If Alcaraz doesn’t push for a move then they should feel comfortable rejecting offers that don’t just blow them out of the water, which are unlikely to arrive.