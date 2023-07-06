Belgian Pro League side Genk are reportedly monitoring the situation of Southampton striker Paul Onuachu, just six months after leaving the club to move to St Mary's.

Onuachu is one of many Southampton players with their future still yet undecided as Russell Martin begins his preparations ahead of the new season, which is now less than a month away.

What is the latest regarding Paul Onuachu's future at Southampton?

Belgian news outlet Nieuwsblad report that his former club are one of a handful of potential suitors casting an eye over the Nigerian's situation with the Saints.

Having swapped Belgium for the Premier League under then manager Nathan Jones, the 6'7 striker was unable to provide any difference in the second half of the Premier League season, featuring on just eleven occasions under Jones and latterly Ruben Selles - unable to find the back of the net a single time.

His prior form at Genk was what attracted interest from Southampton in the first place, scoring 16 times in 19 appearances. It is clear that the current 'Blau-Wit' head coach Wouter Vrancken was able to play to his strengths, and may be a key factor as to why the club are keen on bringing him back to the Cegeka Arena after a short period away.

In total, Onuachu scored 79 goals in 114 Pro League appearances for Genk, as well as becoming the division's highest scorer in a season for 41 years, with 33 goals in the 2020/21 season as the club were league runners-up and Belgian Cup victors.

Who else is interested in Paul Onuachu?

The Belgians aren't the only side interested in acquiring the big striker's services, as earlier on this week Bild via 90min.com reported that newly relegated German outfit Schalke 04 are interested in a deal after they fell into the 2.Bundesliga, after they saw Michael Frey return to fellow Belgian side Royal Antwerp upon the expiration of his loan deal.

The Nigerian Daily Post have recently reported that Turkish Süper Lig outfit Trabzonspor are another potential suitor

BuliNews also reported last month that Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach had expressed an interest in the Nigerian alongside VFB Stuttgart via Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, but such rumours have since quietened.

Will Paul Onuachu move on in this transfer window?

As previously mentioned, the striker's goal record both in Denmark for FC Midtjylland between 2012 and 2019 before moving to Genk where he was in red-hot form hasn't continued at Southampton, and therefore it seems an easy decision for the club to try and recoup as much as the £18m fee paid in January as possible, as Onuachu still has three years remaining on his contract.

Martin already has his sights set on the likes of Swansea forward Joel Piroe in recent times, and with a pre-existing relationship between the two if such a deal was to materialise despite interest from Everton, it could spell the end of the road at St Mary's for the 29-year-old.

However, the Championship and Premier League possess different challenges. There have been countless examples of players that are 'too good for the Championship' but can't quite make the step-up to the top flight, and it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian is one of those players.

If he was to stick around, Martin would be hoping to play to his strengths in a bid to aid his personal form and Southampton's immediate promotion challenge.