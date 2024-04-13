Highlights Southampton is likely heading for a playoff finish in their first Championship season in over a decade with slim chances of automatic promotion.

Key striker Che Adams is on his way out with his contract expiring this season, attracting interest from Premier League clubs for a potential free transfer.

Adams has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals in 20 league starts, potentially leaving Southampton on a high note as they aim for promotion.

Southampton appear to be out of the race for automatic promotion.

Despite having two games in hand over high-flyers Leeds United and Ipswich, they sit nine and ten points behind them respectively with just a handful of games to go, so a play-off finish seems the most likely outcome for the Saints.

By no means has Southampton's first Championship campaign in over a decade been a huge disaster, but they now have a real task on their hands if they wish to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Russell Martin will already be preparing for next season, regardless of the league that the club are in, but it looks as though that will not include key striker, Che Adams.

The Scotland international has been a regular in attack over the last five years for Southampton, having scored 45 goals so far, so it will be a huge blow for Saints supporters to see him depart in the summer.

Che Adams' current contract situation

There are just a few weeks remaining until the end of the Championship season, and it appears that these will be the final few weeks of Che Adams' Southampton spell.

The 27-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, which would see him depart on a free transfer.

The fact that Southampton will not be receiving a single penny for the departure of a player of his calibre is a huge blow and will negatively impact them when building next season's squad.

The Saints have attempted to keep a hold of their forward, and have placed a new contract in front of him, but he is yet to put pen to paper and looks to be leaving imminently.

As a result, Adams has received plenty of interest lately as clubs are keeping tabs on the player ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer.

Premier League Wolves appear to be leading the race to sign him, according to The Telegraph, while the likes of Everton and Nottingham Forest, who were interested last summer, will also be keeping a close eye.

Adams seems to be leaving on a high note

If this is his final season at St Mary's, he will certainly be able to depart with his head held high. Adams has scored 12 goals in 20 league starts this season, and has seemingly found some good form at a crucial part of the season. From his last seven games, he has scored four goals and looks to be full of confidence going into the final few fixtures.

The Scotland international scored earlier this week in a 2-1 victory over Coventry, to get his 12th of the season. The week prior, he scored Southampton's first goal in a 3-2 defeat to high-flying Ipswich Town.

The Saints are going to need Adams to perform at his best over the next few games as they look to secure promotion to the top flight.

The 27-year-old has a huge opportunity to leave St Mary's as a hero by helping the club return to the Premier League after their relegation last season.

It looks likely that Adams will be playing in the top flight next season regardless, due to the interest coming his way, but he will enjoy bringing his Southampton teammates up with him, and he has hit form at the perfect time in order to do so.