Alex Crook has claimed that Romeo Lavia will push for a move to the Premier League this summer.

Speculation has surrounded the future of the midfielder following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

The 19-year-old stood out as one of the team’s top performers this season, despite an overall underwhelming campaign for the squad.

Does Romeo Lavia have a future with Southampton?

However, that may spell the end of his time at St. Mary’s as there are a number of top flight clubs circling around his future.

It has been reported that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are both eyeing a move for the Belgian this summer.

Southampton signed the promising youngster just one-year ago from Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth a reported fee of £14 million.

Lavia featured 29 times for the Saints as they finished bottom of the table.

Transfer guru Crook has claimed that he was keen on a move away from the club as early as January.

The journalist has suggested that he could wait to see what Man City do, given they have a buy-back clause worth £40 million that cannot be triggered until next summer.

However, he believes that the player will push for a move this summer if a Premier League club comes in with an offer.

"I'm told he was really keen to move on in January," said Crook, via GiveMeSport.

"It's been suggested that maybe he might wait and see what Man City do because they've got that buy-back option.

"I'm not sure about that.

"I think if he can get a Premier League club and a big one this summer, then he'll push for it."

It remains to be seen whether a club will make a concrete offer for the player, but it is becoming increasingly likely that Lavia’s future is away from Southampton.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea or Liverpool?

It is clear that the 19-year-old has a lot of potential and could become a high-quality player over time.

However, he is likely not ready to make the leap to becoming a regular starter in a team with the ambition of these two clubs.

If they can sign him for the right price then he would be a great addition to the squad in the long-term.

But Southampton should hold out for as much as they can get this summer given City’s buy-back clause isn’t active until next summer.