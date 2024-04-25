Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a transfer target for Southampton this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, the Saints are weighing up a move to bring the Englishman back to St. Mary’s.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently plying his trade in the Süper Lig with Beskitas, signing for the club from Liverpool last year.

He has made 16 appearances in the league for Besiktas, starting nine times, scoring four goals for the team sitting fourth in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Injuries have hampered his availability at times this season, keeping him from playing a larger role in the club’s campaign.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Besiktas league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 16 (9) 4 (1)

Southampton’s Oxlade-Chamberlain interest

Oxlade-Chamberlain came through the Southampton academy system at the start of his career before making the switch to Arsenal in 2011.

The now 30-year-old enjoyed one successful season with the Saints, which led to the Gunners agreeing a £12 million move to the Emirates.

The Hampshire outfit are now looking into the prospect of bringing the versatile player back to the club over a decade later.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a three-year deal with Beskitas when he joined the club last year, meaning he is tied to the Turkish side until the summer of 2026.

It remains to be seen whether Besiktas would be open to a sale, but it is understood that the player is keen on a move back to England.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made his debut for the Saints in League One during the 2009-10 season, but became an important part of the squad in the following campaign.

He made 34 league appearances in 2010-11, with the team earning automatic promotion to the Championship.

The then teenager contributed nine goals and eight assists as Southampton finished second in the table.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent seven years in north London before signing for Liverpool in a deal worth £40 million, where he played a role in the team’s Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

Impact of Southampton’s promotion hopes on Oxlade-Chamberlain deal

Southampton will be hoping to be playing in the Premier League again next season, but will have to settle for a play-off place in order to earn that chance.

Russell Martin’s side lost their last two games, which effectively ended their hopes of a top two finish.

It is unclear whether Oxlade-Chamberlain’s potential St. Mary’s return hinges on the earning of a place in the top flight or not.

The Saints will face Stoke City and Leeds United in their final two games of the regular campaign before entering into the post-season promotion shootout.

Oxlade-Chamberlain return to Southampton could be fun

The injury issues that Oxlade-Chamberlain has suffered throughout his career are a real shame, because he was a super talented player at his best.

It seems like they’ve remained an issue with his move to Turkey, which is something Southampton need to be wary of.

However, if they could sign a relatively healthy Oxlade-Chamberlain then he would be a fun addition to Martin’s squad.

He is capable of playing as a winger or midfielder, which is a versatility that could be useful to any club at this level.