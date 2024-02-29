Southampton’s Paul Onuachu has suffered a major setback while on loan in Turkey.

According to Turkish outlet Kuzeyanadolu, the forward could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Onuachu is currently with Trabzonspor following a summer loan agreement with the Saints.

The 29-year-old has scored nine goals from 17 league appearances, also providing three assists, with the team sitting fourth in the Super Lig table (all stats from Fbref).

The Nigerian’s arm was placed in a plaster cast following a partial crush fracture during Trabzonspor’s win over Basaksehir on Wednesday evening.

Paul Onuachu latest

Southampton signed Onuachu in the 2023 January window for a fee worth a reported £18.6 million.

He was loaned out to Trabzonspor last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The player’s injury could have an impact on his immediate future, with it being reported that talks are already underway between the Saints and their Turkish counterparts over turning his loan into a permanent deal.

Related FA Cup flashpoint v Liverpool may ruin Southampton's promotion push: View An injury to a key Saints player could prove to be a turning point in the club's promotion hopes

If he is set for a lengthy absence, then this could change plans regarding a possible transfer.

There is no time frame for when he may recover from this arm injury, but it is likely to keep him out of action for some time.

Onuachu’s future appears to be away from St. Mary’s, with Russell Martin having other options to choose from in his attack.

The striker had an underwhelming start to life with the Hampshire outfit, failing to score in any of his 11 league appearances for the club as they were relegated to the Championship last season.

Southampton have reportedly set an asking price of €12 million (£10.3 million) for the striker, with Trabzonspor willing to pay €10 million (£8.6 million), as the Saints look to recoup as much of the £18 million fee they paid to sign him 12 months ago.

Southampton league position

Martin’s side is also hoping to fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League this year, as they seek an immediate return to the division.

However, three defeats in their last four games has seen them fall behind rivals Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

The gap to second place is now five points, with 12 games still to go in the Championship.

Defeats to Bristol City, Hull City and Millwall have dented their hopes of a top two spot.

Next up for Southampton is a trip to face Birmingham City on 2 March.

Onuachu blow could be a worry for Southampton

Southampton will be keeping tabs on how Onuachu is doing while on loan in Turkey, so will be concerned over his fitness now.

Given it is an arm injury, it is something that will just heal over time and there shouldn’t be a concern over it becoming a recurring issue.

But, nevertheless, this could still have an impact on the player’s immediate future which will affect the Saints.

There’s not much they can really do about the situation, except for hoping that his absence won’t be too long-term.