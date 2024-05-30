Highlights Potential departure of Onuachu could open funds for new striker signings by Southampton this summer.

Saints may lose more strikers, including Che Adams, affecting squad depth for upcoming season.

Offloading Onuachu, who isn't in Martin's plans, could unlock resources for Southampton's transfer strategy.

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is likely to seal a move away from St Mary's this summer, according to an update from Give Me Sport.

The Saints could lose more than one striker this summer, with Che Adams seeing his contract expire this summer.

Promotion could boost the club's hopes of retaining the Scotland international, but at this stage, he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

Sekou Mara may also be keen to secure a move away, considering the fact he hasn't started too regularly during the 2023/24 campaign and may thrive more elsewhere.

Adam Armstrong and Ross Stewart are both good options to have, but the latter can't be counted as a reliable option at this stage considering his injury record in recent years.

As well as this, Stewart hasn't played in the Premier League before, so it may be a risk to throw him in at the deep end and play him too regularly during the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

With all of this in mind, Russell Martin may need to make a couple of signings in the striker department during the upcoming window, and they may have the ability to spend a decent amount this summer after generating a considerable amount from player sales last year.

Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella and James Ward-Prowse were all sold for big fees - and the benefits of doing this could be felt during the summer window - with fellow promoted side Leicester City potentially needing to be much more careful with their money after breaching financial rules.

Paul Onuachu looks set to leave Southampton

Onuachu's potential summer sale could boost Martin's kitty.

The player will hold talks with the Saints' boss when he returns from his loan spell at Trabzonspor, but it's believed that the striker isn't part of Martin's plans and that makes a summer move likely.

The same report from Give Me Sport notes that Onuachu could find it difficult to overtake Armstrong in the pecking order, with the latter scoring some crucial goals for the Saints during the 2023/24 campaign and registering the winning goal in the play-off final against Leeds United.

Give Me Sport believes there's an option for the 30-year-old to head back to Turkey permanently, but the Saints may make him to clubs outside of the Super Lig to see whether he would attract bids from elsewhere.

Paul Onuachu's loan spell at Trabzonspor (All Comps - 2023/24) Appearances 25 Goals 17 Assists 4

Russell Martin could benefit from Southampton offloading Paul Onuachu

Onuachu has been a regular goalscorer out in Turkey, as the table above shows.

However, the 30-year-old doesn't seem to be a key part of Martin's plans and this is why the Saints and Martin may benefit from offloading him.

The player still has two years left on his contract, so the upcoming window is an ideal time to sell him, with the south-coast club able to demand a decent amount for him.

The money generated from his sale could be used to buy a replacement striker, which is ideal for a side that will probably need to address this area in the coming months.

Giving Onuachu the pre-season period to shine may not be the worst idea, but selling him could prove to be more beneficial.