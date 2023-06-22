Southampton have finally ushered in their new era after confirming the appointment of Russell Martin as their new head coach.

The Saints and Swansea City have been wrangling over the amount of compensation that the Welsh club are owed for the best part of a month now, and whilst that still hasn't been 100 per cent sorted, it has been agreed that Martin will head to St Mary's Stadium immediately.

Martin has his work cut out though with several first-team players attracting interest from elsewhere, such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap, and he also has to deal with January flop signings like Mislav Orsic and Paul Onuachu who will likely depart.

Additions will need to be made in the near future though and it looks as though Southampton are set to make their first addition of the window - although it may just be a case of bolstering Dave Horseman's B-team squad for the season at this point.

Southampton set to sign Chelsea defender Derrick Abu

According to reporter Nathan Gissing, Southampton have fended off a wealth of competition across Europe to secure a deal for Chelsea's Derrick Abu.

The 19-year-old has agreed terms with the Saints and they are said to have beaten clubs from England, Germany and the Netherlands for his signature, with a medical planned for July 1 - the day after Abu's contract at Stamford Bridge expires.

Earlier in the month, it was first claimed by All Nigeria Soccer that Abu was on Southampton's radar following his expected departure from the Blues, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace - who the youngster had a trial with last season - also keen.

Who is Derrick Abu?

The German-born defender joined Chelsea as a child at under-11's level and has progressed through the ranks, making his debut at under-18 level in October 2020 at the age of 16, having been capped by England for their under-17's before even appearing for Chelsea's proper youth team.

Abu was a regular in the under-18's starting 11 in 2021-22, playing a number of different positions such as right wing-back, left-back and in a back three, but didn't appear as much this past season when stepping up to the under-21's, featuring just 11 times in the Premier League 2, UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy.

His final outing of the campaign actually came in Crystal Palace colours on trial in April as he played in a 3-0 defeat against Blackburn, but despite the Eagles being keen to sign Abu, they have lost out in the race for his services to the Saints.