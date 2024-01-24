Southampton and Leeds United aren't just battling it out for a spot in the Premier League next season in the Championship automatic promotion race, but they're also competing for signings as well.

A multitide of different players have been linked with both clubs this month, including West Ham defender Ben Johnson and Bournemouth winger David Brooks, but so far no incoming deals for either club have been completed aside from the Saints landing Cherries midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan.

Another player that Russell Martin's side have gone head to head with Leeds for is Burnley wing wizard Manuel Benson, who has fallen out of favour at Turf Moor despite his exploits in the Championship last season.

And it now looks like there is finally a winner in the race to land the tricky Belgian's services, with one of the two promotion rivals set to land a player who knows what it takes to make the climb from the second tier into the Premier League.

Southampton now set to beat Leeds to Burnley's Benson

According to a report from Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, it is Southampton that are on the verge of securing the services of Benson for the rest of the season, despite the best efforts of Leeds to hijack a deal.

The Saints have been after the 26-year-old for most of the month, with their interest first being reported on December 31 before the transfer window even opened, but after their first approach was turned down, a second loan bid went in during the middle of January.

Leeds' interest came soon after, with Sacha Tavolieri revealing that Daniel Farke's side were pushing for Benson as the future of forward Wilfried Gnonto was in doubt amid interest from elsewhere - namely West Ham United.

However, Football Insider claim that Southampton have now 'won the race' to secure the signature of Benson, and that is despite relations between themselves and Burnley being strained due to the summer transfer saga involving Nathan Tella.

Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 46 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 7 Touches Per Game 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.2

The Clarets were keen to sign Tella on a permanent basis following a successful 2022-23 season on loan at Turf Moor, but they could not agree a fee with the Saints, who ended up selling him to Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga for £20 million.

Despite the frostiness between the clubs though, Benson now looks set to make the move to St Mary's Stadium, although the deal is not signed and sealed just yet, with a broad agreement reached.

The initial reports linking Benson to Elland Road seemed to hinge on the expected departure of Gnonto, who has barely started matches under Farke this season and has been relegated to that of an impact player off the bench.

However, it is now believed that in the last few days, the Italy international is closing in on actually signing a new deal at Elland Road, according to The Athletic - even though his current contract only expires in the summer of 2027.

If Gnonto is staying, then it perhaps renders Leeds' need for a new winger pointless, with Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony battling it out for two starting spots.

Adding Benson to that quartet would have handed Farke with even more of a selection headache, so if it is to be believed, then it's not really a surprise that Benson is set to head to the Saints instead.