Liverpool and Chelsea have emerged as potential suitors for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Both Goal.com and the Daily Mail have credited the Premier League clubs with an interest in the 19-year-old heading into the transfer window.

Why are Chelsea and Liverpool interested in a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia?

Manchester City also hold a buy-back clause for the player worth a reported £40 million, but it isn’t active until next year.

However, if the Saints thought that guaranteed them a chance of holding onto the talented youngster until then they should think again.

Liverpool are now in the midst of a rebuild of their midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara’s influence not as keenly felt these days.

James Milner is also leaving Anfield, meaning a face lift is needed in that area for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Chelsea too are in need of midfielders that can partner Enzo Fernandez, with Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher all being linked with a move away from the Blues this summer.

Despite not being the finished product, Lavia could prove the perfect signing for these clubs due to his age and high potential.

Should Southampton sell Romeo Lavia this summer?

That Southampton have suffered relegation to the Championship has also significantly weakened their negotiation position and now the wolves are seemingly circling.

The Saints should absolutely consider cashing-in if any offer comes close to that £40 million figure.

That money could help fund a promotion challenger, with improvements needed in order to compete for a top six place next season.

It may only take losing one star to help keep the rest of the squad together too, and Lavia may prove the perfect sacrificial lamb in that sense.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for a Premier League side?

Lavia is a bright and exciting prospect that has managed to stand out in an otherwise quite dismal team this season.

While losing him will be a big blow to the quality of the squad, the money received may just outweigh those losses and should help the club be better equipped for building a competitive side in the long-run.

Lavia may also prove the perfect long-term replacement for Liverpool’s midfield options, making him an ideal target for Klopp’s plans.

That gives some credence to the likelihood of this deal happening and could make it an ideal move for all parties involved.