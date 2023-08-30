Southampton are firm favourites for promotion this season and could bolster those odds with one of the Championship's top forwards.

The Saints have started strong under Russell Martin with no major points of concern as they eye an instant return to the Premier League.

While the EFL Cup defeat to Gillingham was underwhelming, the St. Mary's faithful have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league campaign, with plenty of goals to show for it.

An opening day win at Hillsborough was a new feeling for Southampton, winning just six league games last season as they finished rock bottom in the top flight. An emphatic 4-4 affair against Norwich City soon followed while back-to-back 2-1 wins against Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers sees the Saints move into the play-off picture as the first month of action draws to a close.

Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, meanwhile, have enjoyed their goalscoring return to the second tier with seven goals between them already this season. However, a chance to add to their forward department would send a warning sign to the rest of the division and likely cement their place as one of the division's front-runners.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart?

Ross Stewart is of interest to Southampton as we approach the final chapter of the transfer window, according to Michael Graham.

The club have made an offer of more than £6 million, according to Alex Crook, with the club accelerating the pursuit.

The Scottish international was previously of interest to Southampton with interest now resurfacing as the Saints add extra firepower to the frontline. This comes in the wake of Che Adams' rumoured departure, with Everton and Crystal Palace linked with the 27-year-old.

A new striker will have to be brought into the Stadium of Light, however, if Sunderland are to gve the deal the green light with Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn expected to join the club.

When is Ross Stewart expected to return from injury?

The potential new man would not be able to hit the ground running, however, as he continues his recovery after a long lay-off with an Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury back in January with Mowbray's recent update suggesting the initial plan was for him to be involved in a training ground match during the September international break.

Southampton would need to carefully integrate the new man into the fold with hopes he returns to his goalscoring best for the remainder of the campaign.

How has Stewart performed in the Championship?

Initially joining the club from Ross County in January 2021, he managed three goals in three starts for the Black Cats before being handed the opportunity to lead the line for Sunderland the following season.

A remarkable 26-goal tally - including a goal in the play-off final against Wycombe - helped Sunderland clinch promotion back to the second tier after four seasons in League One.

The Scottish international showed no signs of struggling with the step-up, however, instead improving on his goals per game ratio. Prior to his season-ending injury, he scored ten times and assisted three in 13 league appearances, cementing his name as one of the best strikers in the EFL.

Would Stewart be a good signing?

With such an impressive goalscoring return, any team in the division would be ill-informed to not consider Ross Stewart.

The only serious point of concern is the recent injury, the nature of which does warrant some consideration as to whether the striker will be of the same calibre upon his return.

In the event Adams leaves, someone will need to make up for the absence of goals with Adam Armstrong utilised, to great effect, from a deeper, more central position in Martin's midfield three.

Elsewhere, January signing Paul Onuachu does not seem to be in the first-team plans so far this season while youngster Sékou Mara has failed to make his mark so far.

It should not be a matter of whether Adams stays or goes, however, with quality of options crucial across a 46-game campaign while Stewart offers a slightly different profile.

At roughly 6ft 2, he offers a more physical presence in the final third, ability to score an abundance of headers while he is an effective ball striker with a habit of scoring from all sorts of angles.

It also opens up the possibility for more flexibility in Martin's system, a chance to harbour a front-two partnership with two of the best forwards in the division. Such setup was one Adams flourished in the last time he played in the Championship as well, scoring 22 goals for Birmingham City with partner Lukas Jutkiewicz grabbing 24 goal contributions in his own right.