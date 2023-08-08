Southampton will hope Friday night’s win over Sheffield Wednesday is the start of things to come this season.

The Saints took control over what looked like a potentially tricky opening fixture, and now Russell Martin will hope this is the first positive step in the many that they will look to take in the 2023/24 season.

One player who was at the heart of what they did on Friday was striker Adam Armstrong, who grabbed the Saints’ first goal of the Martin era and set the club on their way to three points.

But something that Southampton won’t want to hear is that striker Adam Armstrong is the subject of interest from a fellow Championship team.

It was first reported in April by Alan Nixon, that Ipswich Town had interest in Southampton’s Armstrong, after having a disappointing spell in the Premier League.

However, that interest went quite as Ipswich looked to focus on other areas of the squad. But, with a few weeks left of this transfer window, it seems the Tractor Boys remain keen on the forward.

Alan Nixon has now provided an update stating that Ipswich are willing to spend £8 million to secure the services of the 26-year-old.

What is Adam Armstrong’s current situation at Southampton?

Armstrong’s time in the Premier League with Southampton wasn’t a very successful one, as he only managed four goals in 53 appearances.

The forward struggled to nail down a regular starting berth last season under the three different managers the club had.

But having signed a four-year contract in 2021, Armstrong still has two years remaining on his deal at St Mary's Stadium, so he is a player that the club is under no pressure to sell and will ask for a high fee.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that Martin is keen for Armstrong to stay at the club and use him as his leading number nine, which should be the case as Armstrong could be the key to the Saints returning to the Premier League.

Why should Southampton keep hold off Adam Armstrong amid Ipswich Town interest?

Southampton is a side that is expected to lose some key big-name players between now and the deadline on September 1st.

But Armstrong isn’t a player that the club should be looking at or considering selling this summer, as he’s still got plenty to offer them, especially in the Championship.

The forward was back playing in the Championship, and after eight minutes he was already on the score sheet, a sign that he is a player who can be very dangerous at this level.

Armstrong has already proven how good he can be at this level, with the 2020/21 season being his best ever return. The 26-year-old netted 28 goals in 40 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, but his all-round game made him a standout player at this level.

That season, Armstrong averaged 4.7 shots per game he played, while he averaged 1.2 dribbles, as he is a player with a low sense of gravity and likes to take players on with his feet.

As well as scoring goals, Armstrong was a provider as well, registering five assists and with his 18.2 passes per game, he had a pass competition rate of 75.7% and averaged a key pass every game, as per WhoScored.com.

Armstrong is a striker who is considered very clinical at this level, and there are no reasons why he can’t do the same again this season. This is arguably a much better team than the one he played for at Blackburn.

The 26-year-old is still under contract and probably deserves another chance under a manager who has gotten the best out of his strikers at previous clubs. Armstrong could be the difference between the club winning the Championship or just falling short, so it seems silly for them to consider selling him to a team that is arguably a promotion rival.

So, given the price mentioned and how important Armstrong could be, Southampton must hold their nerve and keep the forward beyond this summer.