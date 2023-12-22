Highlights Southampton may need to sell Che Adams if a decent offer comes from Burnley in the January transfer window.

Losing Adams for free in the summer would be painful, and they have other forward options to rely on.

The money from a potential Adams sale could be used to secure a replacement and reinvest in the squad.

Southampton may have a decent amount to spend next month after cashing in on some key players during the summer.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all departed, as well as Nathan Tella, who was previously tipped to be a real game-changer for the Saints at this level.

The sales of these players allowed Russell Martin to bring quite a few signings to St Mary's - but Leicester City and Ipswich Town's relentlessness reinforces what it may take for the south-coast side to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Defensively, they will need to be strong and with the likes of Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis at their disposal, they should be able to keep things tight.

The Saints will also need to be threatening in the final third and they certainly have able players who can intimidate most Championship defences.

One player who can be a difference-maker at this level is Che Adams, who shone for Birmingham City in the second tier before his move to the south coast.

Che Adams' contract situation

As it stands, the Scotland international's contract expires during the summer of 2024, and it doesn't seem as though the club has the option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

The Saints are keen to keep him though, with Martin's side offering him a three-year deal back in the summer.

Related Jesse Marsch reveals reasons for snubbing Leicester City and Southampton jobs Marsch was interested in both jobs - but he didn't take them for reasons that he has now revealed.

Adams would reportedly become vice-captain if he signs the deal, but at this stage, he hasn't signed fresh terms.

He could either sign a new deal, secure a January exit or move on in the summer for free - and it remains to be seen what he will do - but promotion could play a big part.

Southampton must be open to selling Che Adams if a decent Burnley bid arrives

The Clarets are interested in Adams, according to TEAMtalk.

Vincent Kompany's side will be on the prowl for new additions to boost their chances of surviving in the top flight - and their board haven't been afraid to spend.

The Scotsman's top-tier experience is believed to be attractive for the Clarets - and they are now lining up a move for the 27-year-old.

If a decent offer from Turf Moor arrives, Martin's side should be cashing in on the player for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the January window could be the club's last chance to sell him and losing the striker for free would be extremely painful.

They also have some other exciting forward options to count on, including Adam Armstrong who has thrived at this level for both the Saints and Blackburn Rovers, Sekou Mara who could benefit from the step down to the second tier and Ross Stewart who is due back next month.

The likes of Samuel Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana can also contribute in the final third, so losing Adams may not be the end of the world, especially when you consider the latter's poor goalscoring record since the early stages of the season.

They could use the money generated from this potential sale to the Clarets to secure a replacement, with the south-cost side also likely to have money left over from the capital they secured from the departures of other players during the summer.

If an offer from Kompany's side is underwhelming - and it may be considering Adams' contract situation - then they may as well retain the forward if no other good offers arrive.

But keeping hold of him if the price is right seems mad, especially if he hasn't signed a new contract by the time of the offer.