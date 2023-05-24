Everton and Leeds United are reportedly interested in making a move for Che Adams this summer.

According to Teamtalk, the Saints forward is attracting interest from the Premier League duo ahead of the transfer window opening in a few weeks.

Should Southampton cash in on Che Adams this summer?

This comes in the aftermath of Southampton suffering relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract and may seek a return to the Premier League this summer with a departure from St. Mary’s.

The recently relegated side should be looking to recoup as much of the reported £15 million that they paid to sign him from Birmingham City in 2019.

While Everton and Leeds may yet find themselves relegated to the Championship themselves if results go against them this weekend, it is still something Southampton need to consider in case any other clubs look to make an approach.

Can Southampton compete for promotion straight back to the Premier League next season?

The forward has been a solid addition to the team but his poor goal-scoring record is emblematic of why the team has suffered the drop.

Of course, relegation doesn’t fall squarely on his shoulders but Southampton need a more reliable source of goals if they are to compete for promotion next season.

Adams has proven he is not that figure, so the club should look to cash in now while he still has some value, in order to aid that promotion ambition.

It is that or the club risks losing him as a free agent in a year’s time, which is not a gamble they should be taking.

How has Che Adams fared at Southampton?

His most prolific campaign in the Premier League saw him score just nine goals, which is not particularly inspiring.

His work off the ball and in possession has been a useful asset to have, but adjusting for prospective new manager Russell Martin’s style of play will likely mean a new style of striker will need to be signed.

A rebuild of the Southampton attack is needed, this season has made that evident, and reinvesting the funds earned from a sale of Adams could go a long way in helping with that goal.

Selling him would also ease the pressure on needing to sell other, more important members of the squad, such as Romeo Lavia, who has also earned Premier League interest.