Highlights The January window is crucial for Championship clubs in the promotion race. Signing players mid-season is difficult and often requires overpaying.

Amad Diallo, a Manchester United player, showed his class while on loan at Sunderland last season and is expected to be in demand in the upcoming transfer window.

Southampton could have an advantage in signing Diallo now that Tony Mowbray, who had a strong relationship with the player, has been sacked by Sunderland.

The January window is huge for clubs in the Championship promotion race, and it will be no different this time around.

The difficulty that comes with signing a player mid-season is well known. Many clubs are reluctant to lose key players as they try to achieve their objectives, meaning you may have to overpay, and some individuals don’t want to move, whilst it’s condensed into a frantic 31 days.

As a result, when good players are likely to be available, there can be a real fight for their signature.

Amad Diallo sure to be in demand

And, one man who will be sought after in the New Year is Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

After a tough time of things following his high-profile transfer from Atalanta, the attacker showed his class whilst on loan with Sunderland last season.

He hit 14 goals for Tony Mowbray’s side as they reached the play-offs, and his all-round game made him one of the standout players in the league.

Therefore, there was an expectation that he would go out on loan to a Premier League side for the current campaign, or even force his way in at Old Trafford.

However, a serious injury in pre-season has hindered his progress, and the Ivory Coast international is still not fully fit.

Diallo should be ready by January though, but this setback could mean he returns to the Championship for the remainder of the season.

United will not want a player who isn’t up to speed, whilst clubs in the top-flight may be reluctant to take him for the same reason. In the second tier, it’s a different story, and there is sure to be plenty of interest, and he will be certain of the game time he now needs.

Southampton & Sunderland could return for Amad Diallo

In the summer, it was suggested that Southampton were very keen on Diallo, which was understandable.

Not only is he a class player, but he would also be ideally suited to Russell Martin’s style of play, as he encourages fast, attacking football with a focus on keeping the ball on the ground.

But, one big issue for Saints was Diallo’s relationship with Tony Mowbray and Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has made no secret of the fact that he loved his time on Wearside, and it was even claimed he wanted to go back to them in the summer to work with Mowbray again.

Now though, Mowbray has left, with Sunderland announcing the surprise decision to sack him on Monday night.

Again, that prompted a response from Diallo, who thanked Mowbray on social media for how he helped him, as well as sharing a broken heart emoji, which made his feelings perfectly clear on the subject.

Whilst he will still have a connection with Sunderland, this is great news for Southampton if they do pursue Diallo.

You get the feeling that Mowbray could have been the decisive factor in convincing the youngster to return to the Stadium of Light, but that pull is no longer there.

Instead, the prospect of linking up with Saints as they push for a top two finish is sure to appeal, and Martin will have a system in place that allows Diallo to flourish.

January is all about adding quality to make a difference in the run-in, and Diallo would arguably be the best possible signing anyone in the Championship could make.

It remains to be seen if he’s available, but, if he is, then Sunderland could have just opened the door for Southampton to win the race for his signature by sacking Mowbray.