Southampton are expected to be on the search for a new manager this summer following their relegation to the Premier League.

The Saints' fate was confirmed after a lacklustre 2-0 defeat to Fulham at St Mary's on Saturday, condemning them to the Championship after 11 years in the top flight.

Ruben Selles became the club's third manager of the season when he replaced Nathan Jones in February after a spell as interim but the Spaniard has won just one game since his appointment on a permanent basis.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was the first managerial casualty when he was sacked in November and replaced by Jones, who was dismissed after a disastrous three-month stint in charge following his move from Luton Town.

Selles is likely to be replaced in the coming months, with journalist Alex Crook reporting that Swansea City head coach Russell Martin and Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher are on the club's shortlist.

However, as FLW exclusively revealed today, Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray is also under consideration as speculation gathers pace about his future at the Stadium of Light.

What is the latest on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future?

Mowbray led the Black Cats to the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship where they were beaten by Luton Town, but talkSPORT claim that the 59-year-old is "fighting to save his job", with Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber among the candidates to replace him.

If Mowbray becomes available, he should be top of the Saints' list of targets.

It seems remarkable that Mowbray's future is even being discussed after the exceptional job he has done with the Black Cats, but he has proven himself to be an excellent manager in the second tier which will make him an attractive option for the Saints.

Would Tony Mowbray be a good appointment for Southampton?

Owners Sport Republic have made two failed appointments this season in their first year at the club, which raises questions about their decision-making, so Mowbray's Championship experience would be vital to the hierarchy both on and off the pitch.

The Saints desperately need stability after the managerial turbulence of this campaign and Mowbray has shown previously that he is capable of steadying the ship - he led Blackburn Rovers to an instant return to the Championship before establishing them back in the division in a five-year stint at Ewood Park while he seamlessly picked up the reigns at Sunderland earlier this season after Alex Neil's sudden departure to Stoke City.

Mowbray demonstrated his ability to rebuild a club after relegation at Blackburn, which would be incredibly useful in the Saints' current plight, while his experience working with young players at Sunderland also makes him the ideal candidate.

Southampton were widely criticised for their transfer policy of prioritising youth last summer, but Mowbray achieved remarkable success at Sunderland despite having the youngest squad in the division.

The likes of Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil, and Dennis Cirkin are among those who have thrived under Mowbray's guidance and you feel that the exciting talent at St Mary's would be perfectly suited to Mowbray and his man-management skills.

Mowbray delivered results at Sunderland while playing an attractive, attacking style of football which would help to reconnect Saints fans with their team after the apathy that has set in during their relegation season and he would also instill the same character he did in the Black Cats squad to make them more resilient and tougher to beat.

It would be a tough job for Mowbray with the Saints expected to lose key players such as Gavin Bazunu and James Ward-Prowse this summer, but they will receive significant fees for those who depart which represents an excellent opportunity for Mowbray to reinvest in the squad.

Martin and Schumacher are both strong candidates, but Mowbray would be a risk-free appointment for the Saints as they look for an instant return to the top flight.