Southampton are returning to the Championship after over a decade in the Premier League, having just finished bottom of the Premier League.

They will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League next season, and have had time to get ahead of Leeds United and Leicester City, with the Hampshire outfit having known of their relegation for a while now.

There is also set to be a managerial change at St. Mary's, with Ruben Selles departing and it looking increasingly more likely that current Swansea City boss Russell Martin is set to pen down a three-year deal.

Famous Southampton fans

Whilst the regular punter will be hopeful Saints can rise again under Martin, the same can be said of some of the club's famous fans.

There have been some famous faces to have visited Southampton to watch them over the years, including these celebrities, who are known to support the club.

Here, we highlight seven celebrities you may have had no idea supported Southampton.

Craig David

David is an English singer-songwriter who rose to fame in 1999 featuring on the single "Re-Rewind".

He was born in Southampton and is an avid fan and has been occasionally seen at games in the past.

Who does Rishi Sunak support?

The current Prime Minister of the UK was also born in Southampton and was recently seen in the home end for their game against Fulham.

Chris Packham

Packham is a life-long Saints fan, born in Southampton he is a naturalist, nature photographer, television presenter and author, best known for his television work.

His work includes the CBBC children's nature series The Really Wild Show, whilst he also went onto present the BBC nature series Springwatch, including Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch.

Ed Chamberlain

Ed Chamberlain is a Saints supporter who is a former bookmaker and journalist, who appeared on Sky Sports from 1999 for many years.

He then became the main presenter of ITV's Horse Racing coverage when it moved to the channel in 2017.

Is Lucy Pinder a Southampton fan?

The TV personality shot to fame as a glamour model in the early 2000s and is the daughter of two Southampton supporting parents.

Speaking to The Sun in 2012, Pinder said her first game was at The Dell when she was on a primary school trip where Southampton took on Wimbledon, she said: "My mum used to take us to The Dell quite religiously when we were early teens and I used to fight with my sister over who would get the tickets."

Iwan Thomas

The British 400m sprinter is a former European, World and Commonwealth Games champion in the relay.

Thomas has been an ambassador for club charity, the Saints Foundation for many years. Speaking in 2010 to Betfair, he said: “I was actually born and bred a Spurs supporter, I used to go with my dad, but after 10 years living in Southampton it's become my local team.”

Tom Deacon

Deacon is a British comedian, radio DJ and television presenter. Starting during the end of 2012, Deacon has featured on the YouTube channel Copa90 where he travelled around Europe to watch and support many football games, the name he was given was the EuroFan.

He regularly would use that platform to express his love for football in general, with his boyhood club being Southampton, where he used to be a season ticket holder.