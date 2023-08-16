Highlights Southampton are monitoring Joseph Paintsil, a 25-year-old striker from KRC Genk, who has attracted interest from multiple clubs.

Paintsil has had a successful career, scoring 31 goals in 141 appearances for Genk, including 18 goals in 39 games last season.

The potential fee for Paintsil's transfer is around £8 million, but it remains to be seen if that meets the Belgian side's valuation.

Southampton are monitoring the situation of KRC Genk striker Joseph Paintsil.

That's according to a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16/08, 12:45), who say a number of clubs are interested in the 25-year-old.

Who is Joseph Paintsil?

Having started his senior career with Tema Youth in his native Ghana, before making the move to Europe when he joined Hungarian side Ferencvaros on loan in the summer of 2017.

After scoring ten goals in 25 games for Ferencvaros, Painstil then joined Genk in the summer of 2018.

With the exception of a loan spell with Ankaragucu in Turkey during the 2020/21 season - where he scored 11 goals in 33 appearances - the striker has been with Genk ever since.

In total, Paintsil - who has been capped nine times at senior international level with Ghana - has scored 31 goals in 141 appearances in all competitions for Genk.

That includes 18 goals 39 games for the Belgian side last season, as they finished second in the country's top-flight, and it seems Paintsil is now attracting plenty of attention on the back of that form.

Southampton chasing Genk striker

According to this latest update, Southampton are now monitoring Paintsil, although they are not alone with their interest in the 25-year-old.

It is claimed that a number of clubs have made enquiries about Paintsil, who would apparently be interested in a move to England.

Meanwhile, Genk are said to be interested in Southampton striker Paul Onuachu, who they only sold to the Saints in the January transfer window.

Onuachu previously 85 goals in 134 games for Genk, but has yet to score in 12 appearances for the Saints, having been unable to prevent them suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, it is thought that any deal involving Onuachu, would be separate to one that might end up bringing Paintsil to St Mary's.

How much could Paintsil cost Southampton?

As per this update, a fee of £8million is being discussed for the potential sale of Paintsil.

It does however, remain to be seen where that will meet Genk's valuation of the striker.

Indeed, with three years remaining on the striker's contract, the Belgian side are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that might come in for the 25-year-old, from Southampton or elsewhere.

Even so, having seen the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Mohammed Salisu sold this summer following relegation - and with Romeo Lavia looking set for a move to Chelsea as well - the Saints ought to have the funds available to pursue a move such as this.

Eyes on promotion for Southampton

Southampton will of course, be looking for a swift promotion back to the Premier League this season under new manager Russell Martin.

Their Championship campaign has begun with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday and 4-4 draw with Norwich, putting them sixth in the early standings, ahead of a trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.