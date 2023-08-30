Highlights Southampton's young forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana, wants to leave the club amid interest from several clubs, but the Saints will only let him go if his £30m release clause is met.

OGC Nice is the only club so far to have officially attempted to sign Sulemana, but their loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent was rejected by Southampton.

Southampton manager Russell Martin is hopeful of having Sulemana available for the next game and is excited about the prospect of utilizing the young talent, who is under contract until 2027.

Southampton are one side expected to be busy regarding potential incomings and outgoings as just days remain in this summer window, and reports have emerged regarding another player who could be set to depart from St Mary's.

Young forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has only been at the club since the January transfer window having joined from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in the midst of the club's unsuccessful attempt at Premier League survival under then manager Nathan Jones.

But the 20-year-old has expressed his desire to leave Southampton amid interest from a handful of clubs.

What has been said about Kamaldeen Sulemana's future?

It has been reported on Wednesday afternoon by Jacob Tanswell of the Athletic that Sulemana wants out from the Championship side, but there are a number of stumbling blocks in the way of any potential deal.

The Saints are unprepared to sanction a deal for the Ghanaian to leave the club unless his £30m release clause is met by any potential suitors.

Clubs such as OGC Nice, Lille, Olympique Marseille and Premier League outfit Everton have all been linked as potential destinations ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

Which of these clubs have the strongest interest in Sulemana?

So far, Nice are the only of the four aforementioned clubs have made an official attempt to prize Sulemana away from Southampton.

'Le Gym' , alongside other unnamed clubs submitted a loan deal with an obligation to make a move permanent, but this was swiftly rejected by the Saints hierarchy.

In the report, it states that Sean Dyche is keen on Sulemana, but a potential move for the winger to join the Toffees who need additions after a dismal start to the Premier League season is said to hinge on movement out of Goodison Park for the likes of Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray.

Lille are said to have made nothing more than an initial enquiry at present, similar to Marseille's current stance.

What is Kamaldeen Sulemana's current situation at Southampton?

Since joining the Saints earlier in the year, Sulemana featured eighteen times as the club were relegated from the top flight, with his two goals for the club coming in the 4-4 draw with Liverpool on the final day of last season.

However, since Russell Martin has taken over the reins from Ruben Selles, the Ghanaian hasn't featured in the Saints' strong start to this current season, having sustained an injury in pre-season just as the new manager began setting out his plans for the arduos Championship campaign.

It is clear that Martin is an admirer of the 20-year-old, having revealed to the Daily Echo that he's hopeful of having Sulemana available for Saturday's long trip to face Sunderland.

"I'm really excited to try and get Kamaldeen back on the pitch as quickly as possible. We only saw him for literally two training sessions and he got injured.

“In one of them I nearly fell over when he was dribbling he was that quick - he’s an exciting talent.

"Hopefully by next week we’ll have him in the squad for the Sunderland game, that’s the plan all being well.” Martin said prior to Saints' 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

With Martin keen to utilise him and a strong release clause in his contract, Southampton will be hoping that they can utilise the strong power they have on the situation, with Sulemana under contract until 2027.