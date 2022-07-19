Southampton midfielder discusses future amid Sunderland, Burnley and Millwall interest

Will Smallbone has left the door open on a potential move this summer.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with a loan agreement away from Southampton for this season.

But the 22-year old did not deny the possibility of leaving the Saints this transfer window when asked about his future.

We at FLW understand Burnley, Sunderland and Millwall are all interested in making a move for the Irishman, who is looking to impress Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Smallbone featured for the Premier League club in pre-season, earning an assist in the team’s 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig at the weekend.

He also performed quite well in the team’s 0-0 draw with SK Austria Klagenfurt on Monday evening, striking the crossbar in the closest chance of the game.

“There’s not a lot more I can do than just try and do my best when I’m on the pitch and with the chances that I’m given,” said Smallbone, via Hampshire Live.

“I think with the two games I’ve had I think I’ve tried to do that and I think that can only stand me in good stead going into the season.

“The first team is always going to be the aim for me. When you come through the academy, your aim is always to first get into the first team and then to nail yourself down as a starter.

“I think I’ve been misfortunate with injuries and without them, I think I maybe could have been a bit closer than I am now. But I’m just trying my best to keep going and try and get as close as I can.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Burnley FC players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Chris Wood plays for the Australian national team True False

Smallbone broke through into the Southampton side in 2020, but has only gone on to feature 20 times in the first team.

A setback in 2021 was caused by an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which kept him out of action for nine months.

But he is now hoping to get his career back on track following a promising start to life at Southampton, having done well to come through the club’s academy at such a young age.

The Verdict

Smallbone has impressed in the past before suffering such a horrific injury, and his performances in pre-season bode well for the future.

But he needs consistent game time in order to fully develop his game.

If he is not guaranteed a place in Hassenhuttl’s side, then finding a move to the Championship would be an excellent next step in his career.

Burnley and Millwall in particular will be fighting at the top of the second division next season, so could be a good place for him to gain the necessary experience his game needs.