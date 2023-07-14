Southampton are poised for something of a squad exodus as they prepare for life back in the Championship, having succumbed to Premier League relegation alongside Leeds United and Leicester City.

Russell Martin, however, is the type of manager who cherishes a rebuilding an opportunity, and that is just what he will be tasked with overseeing during his debut campaign on the South Coast after departing Swansea City over the summer.

And the latest player to be linked with the St Mary's exit door is Stuart Armstrong, who, as per Italian outlet Tuttosport, has recently been courted by Torino.

What has been said regarding Stuart Armstrong's potential transfer from Southampton to Torino?

The report states that Torino are "evaluating the possibility of getting their hands" on the Scottish International.

Any such interest is more viable and possible now, not only due to Southampton's fresh status as a Championship side, but also owing to Armstrong's contractual situation, which is currently set to run until the end of next season after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2021.

These set of circumstances often make it easy for top flight clubs to poach players as clubs do not want to run the risk of losing assets for nothing, as, albeit to a wholly different degree, Leicester found out with James Maddison.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Armstrong is regarded as a "novelty" in the transfer plans of Torino, who secured a respectable 10th-placed finish in last season's Serie A.

What would losing Stuart Armstrong to Torino mean for Southampton?

Armstrong's adaptable and flexible footballing profile means that, should an exit happen, he will represent something of a blow- even if he is not necessarily the most technically gifted player around.

A midfielder by trade, Armstrong can play centrally or slightly more advanced along with the wide positions, where he is capable on either flank.

This versatility means that he is an ideal player to have around the squad for a grueling 46-game campaign in one of the world's most physically-demanding leagues, in which injuries and fatigue almost always inevitably pile up at some stage.

His work-ethic and defensive contribution are two more reasons why his profile is more-than-useful in the rigors of the Championship, and while he is not a player who you would tip to light up the division like James Ward-Prowse or some of Southampton's other big-name individuals, he is one that you would expect to offer qualities that can sometimes slip slightly under the radar.

But, that said, the ball is not in Southampton's court due to the final twelve months on Armstrong's deal, and if the player himself desires a departure, then Martin cannot afford to stand in his way and lose him on a free next summer.

And though Martin's project is promising and positive, it is easy to see why the 31-year-old could potentially fancy a move to Italy given Torino's consolidated stability within the top-flight.

Southampton agreed a reported fee in excess of £6m for the Scotsman's services for Celtic all the way back in 2018, and circumstances mean that they may have to fight tooth and nail to claw as much of that figure back to avoid registering a financial loss.