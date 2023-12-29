The transfer window is fast approaching for EFL clubs, and there are plenty in the Championship who have had differing fortunes in the first half of the campaign that will be looking to strengthen their squads.

January is not notoriously a time for clubs to be splashing the cash, but there is also the loan market to delve into as well, and there is also a select pool of free agents who are available to snap up.

And one man who has recently become a free agent looks set to be on the radar of several second tier outfits is Matthew Sorinola, who was at Swansea City on loan last season and could be returning to the Championship.

Southampton, Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Stoke all keen on Sorinola

According to a report from TEAMtalk, four Championship sides are showing a keen interest in Sorinola after his contract over in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise was terminated by mutual consent, having failed to make an impact.

Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Preston North End are the clubs that have the 22-year-old on their radar, per the report, and it is perhaps no surprise that the Saints are one of the clubs keen as their head coach Russell Martin loaned in the versatile wing-back to Swansea last season.

Sorinola operated as both a right and left wing-back under Martin's management, playing 29 times in the Championship for the Swans last season, but by the end of the campaign he was no longer in the starting 11 and rarely featured in the final two months of the campaign.

Matthew Sorinola's Swansea City Championship Stats 2022-23 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Shots Per Game 0.5 Assists 3 Touches Per Game 36.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 Pass Accuracy 78% Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Duels Won Per Game 3.0 Possession Lost Per Game 9.9 Stats Provided by Sofascore

Despite that though, Martin appears to want the former MK Dons youngster, who made the move to Belgium in 2021 when Union SG - owned by Brighton chief Tony Bloom - snapped him up on a free.

Sorinola barely featured for them though, playing just the 14 times in the Jupiler Pro League in his one and only season there, which led to his return to the United Kingdom to play for Swansea.

Now a free agent though, Soriniola is looking for another chance in the Championship, with PNE, Stoke and Middlesbrough all also in the hunt.

Boro and PNE could benefit most from Sorinola

Should Sorinola look to link up with Martin once more, then it's unlikely that he will get any game-time whatsoever because of how strong the Saints are in that position.

However, with the injury suffered to Tommy Smith and both Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura not being that convincing just yet since their summer arrivals, Michael Carrick may want to add Sorinola for the rest of the season as another option in that area of the pitch.

Preston North End meanwhile have been looking for a left wing-back since the summer but opted not to replace last season's star loanee Alvaro Fernandez - if Ryan Lowe plans to stick with his wing-back formation though then Sorinola, who contributed to five Swansea goals last season - could be a good option.

Sorinola is definitely more suited to being a wing-back though than a full-back - not that he cannot play that role, but he is a very attack-minded player that will have something to offer someone in the Championship.