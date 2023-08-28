Highlights Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is undergoing a medical with Luton Town, as he is not wanted by manager Eddie Howe.

Despite interest from various Championship clubs, Hayden is reportedly set to join Luton after agreeing to the terms of a deal.

Hayden's versatility and experience in both the Premier League and Championship make him an attractive option, but his fitness record raises concerns. There is still time for Championship sides to sign midfielders from the top-flight.

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly undergoing a medical with Luton Town, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

The midfielder is not wanted by Eddie Howe and is currently training away from the first-team, with the Magpies keen to offload him this summer. According to Aaron Stokes from Chronicle Live, Hayden's exit has been signposted since Howe was appointed at St James' Park in 2021.

He has since been the subject of plenty of interest, primarily from sides in the Championship, but they are now set to miss out.

According to The Northern Echo, the midfielder has been considered by Southampton previously. They could be on the lookout for more midfield reinforcements following the departure of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

More recent reports have come to light, with Football Insider reporting that Hayden was attracting attention from Championship clubs ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Hayden was on loan at Championship side Norwich City last year. Despite joining them in last year's summer transfer window, he only made 14 appearances for the club; just nine of them were starts.

Despite struggling for fitness and form last season, he appears to have no shortage of suitors. He is reportedly a top target for Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR, and West Brom - all of whom have registered their interest.

The 28-year-old was given a new six-year contract in the summer of 2020, which means he still has three years left on his current deal at St James' Park.

Hayden has a wealth of experience in both the top-flight and the second tier, having made over 170 appearances for Newcastle. 118 of his career games have come in the Premier League and 65 in the Championship.

What's the latest on Isaac Hayden departing Newcastle United this summer?

Now, Hayden has however been linked with a move to stay in the Premier League, with new-boys Luton Town said to be in the race for his signature, as per the Daily Mail.

Football Insider have shed further light on that situation and are now reporting that Hayden is undergoing a Luton medical on Monday after "agreeing the terms of a deal."

Pete O'Rourke believes "the 28-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle and he has been frozen out as well as made available for transfer."

He states that the Hatters "have fended off competition from Championship quartet Middlesbrough, West Brom, QPR and Millwall to agree a loan move for Hayden."

How big of a blow is missing out on Hayden?

Hayden is a player who evidently possesses quality at second tier level and would have bolstered plenty of the Championship sides linked.

Hayden can play as a defensive-midfielder, central-midfielder, or cover at centre-back. His versatility is something that would have suited a number of teams in the division.

However, his fitness record over the last few years points to a player who cannot be relied upon, too. The 14 games played last season illustrates that signing him comes with a risk element.

There are still a few days left in the window to complete deals, and plenty of midfielders in the top-flight will be made available in the last week of the window for Championship sides to poach.