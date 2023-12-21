Highlights Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been told he will not be leaving the club in January, despite his lack of involvement this season.

Southampton and Middlesbrough have both been linked with a move for the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

Cresswell signed a contract extension at Elland Road until 2027 in August but has played just four Championship matches this season.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been told he will not be leaving the club in January.

That is according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who reports this morning that despite his lack of involvement so far this season, boss Daniel Farke is unwilling to part ways with the 21-year-old as things stand.

Cresswell has featured just four times in the Championship so far this campaign, and in recent months, has even struggled to make the bench for the promotion-chasing side.

Instead, Liam Cooper has been Farke's choice of back-up defender in the dugout.

Southampton and Middlesbrough dealt Charlie Cresswell blow

The above news comes as an obvious blow to the likes of Southampton and Middlesbrough ahead of the January transfer window, with both clubs having been linked with a potential move for the centre-back next month.

Indeed, that is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who first revealed Southampton's interest in Cresswell earlier this month.

At the same time, Nixon revealed that Middlesbrough were also keen.

Charlie Cresswell alternatives for Middlesbrough and Southampton

Although Cresswell would have been a fine January capture, it appears that Southampton and Middlesbrough will now have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

It is a pressing issue for both clubs currently.

Darragh Lenihan's season-ending injury has left Middlesbrough very light in the position, whilst Southampton could be set to lose some depth with Everton reportedly set to recall Mason Holgate due to a lack of playing time.

Fortunately for both clubs, there are potential candidates out there that could be an alternative for both sides.

Nottingham Forest have two players who could soon be heading for pastures new, for example, in Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

Recent reports have suggested that the pair are available for transfer in January.

What next for Charlie Cresswell?

As well as being a disappointing blow for the club's linked with a move for him, this could also be seen as a big blow for Charlie Cresswell himself.

After getting regular football in the Championship at Millwall last season, where he performed well by all accounts, the young defender would surely have expected much more game time, and certainly much more involvement, following Leeds' drop to the second tier.

Instead, though, he is most often not even making the matchday squad at Elland Road, which will do his development no good whatsoever.

Indeed, it feels a very long time since Cresswell signed a new contract extension in the summer, tying him down at Elland Road until 2027.

With Leeds challenging for promotion, if they do go up, you'd have to question what the long-term future for Cresswell looks like at Elland Road.

If Farke is not keen on using the 21-year-old now in the Championship, it seems unlikely he would suddenly do so if the Whites were back in the Premier League.