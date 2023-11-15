Highlights Southampton's busy summer transfer window involved selling key players to adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship.

The club's manager, Russell Martin, had previous experience with selling key players at Swansea City, giving Southampton the confidence to offload valuable assets.

While selling James Ward-Prowse may have made financial sense and allowed the club to bring in new players, his strong performance and contribution to West Ham United may leave Southampton regretting their decision in the short term.

Southampton were very busy during the summer transfer window and weren't afraid to cash in on key players.

This stance from the Saints didn't come as a surprise for three reasons.

Firstly, they needed to adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship and in order to do that, they probably needed to offload some of their high earners.

Adapting to the EFL's financial rules is crucial for the Saints, because there are no guarantees that they will get themselves back to the Premier League in the short term.

Secondly, manager Russell Martin previously worked at Swansea City where key players are often sold and Flynn Downes made the switch to West Ham United during the ex-Norwich City defender's time in South Wales.

With this in mind, the Saints may have felt they had more of a license to sell some of their valuable assets.

And finally, funds were needed so Martin could put his stamp on the Saints, something that's vital in his quest to succeed at St Mary's.

Because he has such a particular way of playing, he needed to bring in the right faces to fit in his system and the fact he was able to bring in so many new faces has paid dividends, with the Saints doing well at the moment.

Which key players did Southampton sell during the summer?

There were quite a few high-profile exits during the summer, with Mislav Orsic moving to Trabzonspor, Mohammed Salisu making the switch to Monaco and Nathan Tella being sold to Bayer Leverkusen following an excellent loan spell at Burnley.

But the biggest sagas of the summer revolved around Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse, with all three generating plenty of interest and the trio all being sold in August.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Lavia was sold for the highest amount - but Ward-Prowse's departure has probably had the most impact considering how long he spent at St Mary's and the number of appearances he made for the club.

Lavia, meanwhile, spent just one year at the club and Livramento was out of action for a chunk of his time at St Mary's with a cruciate ligament injury.

Will Southampton be regretting selling James Ward-Prowse?

With the player now 29, he was unlikely to be sold for too much more than £30m in future windows, especially with the Saints in such a strong negotiating position during the summer.

He had three years left on his contract at the time of his departure - and that's one reason why they were able to generate so much for him.

This, plus the fact the Saints needed to abide by financial rules, is a key reason why it wasn't the worst decision in the world to sell him during the previous window.

In fact, the club may look back and see this as a good decision.

But in the short term, they may be gutted that they let go of him, because as Henry Winter has reported, he has registered two goals and nine assists already for the Irons in all competitions.

Considering he only joined in August, that is an exceptional tally and he should be very proud of the way he's managed to adapt so quickly to life in the English capital.

If he's got that sort of record in the Premier League and the Europa League, just imagine how much of an asset he could have been in the Championship for the Saints.

He could have been a good fit in Martin's system too and managed to grab an assist against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the south-coast side's season before his departure.

Generating a huge amount of money from the sales of other players, the Saints probably could have afforded to have kept hold of their man and there's a chance they could have sold him for a decent amount next summer.

The Saints' potential promotion to the top flight at the end of this term is worth a lot more than the £30m they got for Ward-Prowse and he could have been a real difference-maker this season, so you have to wonder whether the second-tier side regret selling him.

He probably wouldn't have kicked up a fuss if he had stayed beyond the end of the summer window considering the connection he had with the south-coast side.