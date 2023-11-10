Highlights Paul Onauchu has been in good form for Trabzonspor, scoring four goals in seven league games since joining on loan from Southampton.

Onauchu didn't fit the playing style of Southampton under Russell Martin, which is why he moved to Trabzonspor.

Despite Southampton's struggles in the Championship, Onauchu may have been better off in Turkey where he can be a key player.

Paul Onauchu has been in good form for Trabzonspor since joining the club on loan from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

He joined the club back in February 2023 on the winter transfer deadline day when Nathan Jones was attempting to keep the Saints in the Premier League but it did not work out for either manager nor player during that season.

Jones was sacked just 12 days after competing the signing of the 6'7" striker so Onauchu was already at a disadvantage at the start of his Southampton career.

In 11 games in the Premier League Onuachu scored zero goals but he only started three league games as current Reading manager Ruben Selles preferred to go with other options.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

How has Paul Onauchu been doing this season?

It seemed like it may be a possibility that Onauchu may stay at Southampton under Russell Martin as he even featured for them in the League Cup but he didn't get any minutes in the league so it was clear that he would not be a regular moving forward.

He moved to Turkish side Trabzonspor and he is enjoying his football more now due to the fact he has scored four goals in seven league games.

In his first three games for his new club it looked like Southampton may have made a mistake as he had scored three with one assist especially due to the fact Martin was approaching his first rough patch at the club, with four losses on the bounce.

They have turned around that poor form though as they attempt to make it back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Could Southampton do with Onauchu as they look for promotion?

Due to how Martin likes his sides to play it would appear that Onauchu does not fit his style as he is more of a traditional striker who likes to get on the end of crosses, whilst being able to hold the ball up well due to his frame.

However it may be a surprise that they signed Ross Stewart from Sunderland when he has some of the similar traits of Onauchu who wasn't in the manager's plans for the season.

Stewart is yet to make his debut for the club due to Achilles tendon surgery so it will be interesting to see how he fits in and whether Onauchu could have done similar.

So far this season the forwards that have been used for Southampton have been Che Adams, Sekou Mara and Adam Armstrong even though the latter has been deployed as a winger or in a deeper role at times.

Mara is yet to find the back of the net this season in the Championship whereas Adams has also not been in great form which just three goals so far.

Onauchu could bring a different dimension to the attack but unfortunately for him he just couldn't get going in the short time he had.

The fact he looks set to be a pivotal player in Turkey will be better for him than being plan B in the Championship.