Southampton were relegated back into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season following a poor campaign in the Premier League.

Things turned sour for Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's, with the Saints eventually slipping to relegation under Ruben Selles.

This season, Russell Martin is at the helm and is tasked with guiding the club back into the Premier League, armed with a squad to envy.

As you might expect, they are a popular pick with TV broadcasters.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Southampton TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

With a favourable run of fixtures between now and the end of the calendar year, Southampton are lacking in blockbuster games.

They are next the featured game on Sky Sports on Friday 29th December when they take on Plymouth Argyle (18:00).

Southampton on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

That means that there are two Southampton games set for broadcast before the end of 2023.

Southampton v Bristol City - Wednesday 29th November (19:45)

(19:45) Coventry City v Southampton - Wednesday 13th December (19:45)

Southampton upcoming TV games Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Southampton v Bristol City (Red Button) 29/11/23 19:45 Coventry City v Southampton (Red Button) 13/12/23 19:45 Southampton v Plymouth Argyle 29/12/23 18:00

Where to watch Southampton abroad

Saints Play - Southampton's in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."