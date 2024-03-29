Highlights Martin says Adams and Armstrong are comfortable with their current contract situation as Saints push for Premier League promotion.

Russell Martin has provided an update on the contract status of Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams.

Both Southampton players have expiring deals at the end of the season and could depart for nothing.

It has been reported that Wolves are leading the race to sign the forward this summer, but nothing has yet been confirmed regarding his future.

Meanwhile, Armstrong has been a mainstay of the Saints’ side over the last several years, and has been a key figure under Martin this campaign.

But this final run of fixtures could be the end of both of their careers at St. Mary’s unless new contracts are agreed soon.

Martin has revealed that he held conversations with both players in January about their futures with the club.

He admitted that they are all comfortable with the current situation, and that he expects both players to give everything they can to help the team gain promotion to the Premier League.

“They are both really comfortable,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo, heading into the Easter weekend.

“There was a lot of conversation between the start of the season and January.

“It was left in January that they were both comfortable with what they were doing and giving everything they’ve got.

“As long as they do that we have no problem at all.

“I really respect them and I think they respect the club’s position as well.

“As long as there is an understanding of each other we will be fine.

“They have both been outstanding for us – especially recently.

“They have 10 games to help us get back to the Premier League.

“I’m sure their biggest desire is to get back there and stay with us or have a lot of suitors.”

Southampton's promotion challenge key

Southampton players with 2024 expiring contracts - per Transfermarkt.com Player Year signed Che Adams 2019 Stuart Armstrong 2018 Alex McCarthy 2016

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy’s contract is also set to expire at the end of the campaign, but he finds himself lower down the pecking order of the first team squad.

Southampton’s promotion challenge could be key to convincing both players to sign a new deal.

The Saints suffered relegation last year and are now seeking an immediate return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Their place inside the top six is all but assured, but there is still a chance they could earn an automatic promotion place with a good run of form to end the term.

The club’s promotion hopes will surely hold the key to determining the future of both of these players.

Martin seems relaxed over the situation, but his preference would surely be to keep hold of Adams and Armstrong.

While Adams’ departure wouldn’t be the biggest loss to the squad as it is an area where Southampton are quite strong, Armstrong’s departure would only emphasise the need to improve their midfield options.

Regardless of their place in the squad, it would also be a blow to their finances to see two first team players leave for nothing when a transfer fee could easily have been earned with their departures instead.