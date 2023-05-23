Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was another name mentioned at St Mary's when Southampton were on the prowl for a new manager, according to the Daily Echo.

The 41-year-old has done an excellent job since his arrival at the Riverside last October, managing to transform his Boro team from relegation battlers to promotion contenders, even threatening to climb into the top two at one stage after beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

In the end, they fell short at the penultimate hurdle with their 1-0 defeat in the play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City consigning his side to another season of Championship football.

Despite this, the 2022/23 campaign can be classed as a success for Carrick who has adapted to management seamlessly and will be glad that he chose the brave decision to leave Manchester United.

What's the latest on Southampton's managerial search?

Even though he has been successful at Boro, Carrick doesn't look set to be offered the top job at St Mary's with Russell Martin closing in on a move to the south coast.

Martin, who is currently at Swansea City, already has a decent amount of managerial experience under his belt in the EFL and will be keen to make his mark at the Saints.

It seems as though the relegated side's board have their heart set on a possession-based manager, with Enzo Maresca also believed to have been in the frame for the top job before his withdrawal.

And Carrick, who has seen his side dominate the ball frequently, is another name believed to have been in the race to succeed Ruben Selles.

Should Southampton have pursued Michael Carrick?

It would be difficult to have seen the 41-year-old making the move to the other side of the country for a team in the same league as his current club.

Some would argue that Martin is moving to a league rival too - but he was born on the south coast and will probably be more heavily backed in the transfer market at St Mary's than he will be at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Boro are also better equipped for a promotion push than the Swans, who will lose the likes of Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere when their deals expire.

You feel Carrick still has plenty to learn too and although similar could be said about Martin, the former has less managerial experience in the EFL than the latter, who has visibly improved both MK Dons and Swansea.

Nothing can be taken away from Carrick though because he would have been seen as an excellent appointment by the Saints.

He managed to put his stamp on Boro very quickly and if he made an instant impact at Southampton, that could have been crucial in guiding the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.