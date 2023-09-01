Highlights Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is set to join PSV on loan after his move to Bayern Munich fell through.

Southampton doesn't desperately need Bella-Kotchap as they have already brought in new defenders, so it makes sense to let him depart.

Southampton's squad looks strong now and there is pressure on the team to secure a return to the Premier League.

PSV to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the centre-back this summer, as he was one of few to emerge with credit from the relegation campaign last time out.

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich had been linked with the player, and it had been claimed today that the Bundesliga champions were pushing to sign Bella-Kotchap after failing to do a deal for Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah.

However, that didn’t go through before the 5pm deadline in Germany, so the player was set to return to Saints.

Yet, it appears another move has been sorted for the defender, as journalist Duncan Castles stated that he is poised to join PSV.

“Understand that Armel Bella-Kotchap is set to join PSV Eindhoven on a season loan from Southampton.”

Is this a good move for Southampton and the player?

It’s pretty clear that Bella-Kotchap didn’t want to stay with Southampton in the Championship, and Russell Martin needs to be building a squad that is fully committed and pulling in the same direction.

With the south coast outfit having brought in Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, they are now well stocked at the back, so they don’t desperately need Bella-Kotchap, even if he is a very good player.

Therefore, it makes sense to let him depart, and they will no doubt have ensured PSV are picking up his wages during this period, so it will help financially.

From the perspective of the player, he gets the opportunity to join a big club, and PSV are in the Champions League, where they have been drawn against Arsenal, Lens and Sevilla. So, he will relish the chance to show what he can do on the biggest stage.

Who will play at the back for Southampton?

The deal to bring in Harwood-Bellis was seen as a real coup, whilst Holgate adds top-flight experience. Martin also has Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek as central defensive options, so he will be very pleased with how the squad looks.

Stephens is out injured right now, so it’s going to be down to whoever impresses in training, and they will then need to keep the shirt. Ultimately, competition for places is what every boss wants, and Martin has it now.

What next for Southampton?

It has been a frantic day for Southampton, and a very busy window overall, which was always likely after relegation.

Martin will be pleased with how his squad looks now, and there is now a pressure on the side to secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt, which is possible, even if it’s tough.

You can be sure that Martin will be relieved the window is nearly over, and it’s now about football, with the Saints in action on Saturday afternoon when they make the long trip to take on Sunderland, in the early game of the day.