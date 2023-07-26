Highlights Duje Caleta-Car is in talks with Lyon for a transfer, as Southampton agreed on a fee of around €5m for the centre-back.

Lyon agree fee with Southampton for Duje Caleta-Car

The 26-year-old only joined the Saints last year, but he endured a tough first season in English football, as he made just 13 Premier League appearances as the south coast side finished bottom of the table and dropped to the Championship.

Relegation has cast doubt over the future of many at St. Mary’s, with the Croatian international having been linked with a move to several clubs in the past few weeks.

However, it seems Lyon are now pushing to get a deal done for the defender, as L’Equipe confirmed that the French side have struck an agreement with the Championship side for the player, for €5m.

But, the deal is not yet finalised, as the update claims that there is still work to do for Lyon to agree personal terms with Caleta-Car.

Will Southampton miss Duje Caleta-Car?

Even though the former Marseille man hasn’t lived up to expectations, there would have been some who hoped he could improve in the Championship, and he certainly has the pedigree to suggest he could star in the second tier.

But, moving on players was always going to be a priority, and if Caleta-Car does want to leave, it makes sense to let him depart.

The defender has been used by Russell Martin in the recent friendly games, so he could have played under the new boss, and his passing ability would have been an asset to the Saints chief.

So, you could make an argument to say this is a loss to Southampton, but the reality is that most would have expected Caleta-Car to leave. Therefore, this sale will provide Martin with funds, and with doubts over other centre-backs, including Mohammed Salisu and Armel Bella-Kotchap, it’s an area he will no doubt look to strengthen.

How much did Southampton pay to sign Duje Caleta-Car?

The €5m fee means that Southampton are set to make a big loss on Caleta-Car, who cost around £10m in September last year.

Obviously, that’s poor business from the club, but in the circumstances, they were never likely to get their money back on the player. Instead, the positives are that they will be shifting someone who is on a decent salary, and as it’s a permanent transfer, it means this isn’t an issue that can come up again, like it may if he was on loan.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Martin will have known that a big clear-out was required this summer, so this won’t come as a shock to him, and more exits are on the cards. James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia are the two that will attract the most attention, but it’s a very big squad at Southampton that needs reducing.

The quicker these outgoings happen, the quicker Martin will be able to bring in more of his own signings, so this is good news for the boss.

Southampton start their Championship campaign at Sheffield Wednesday on August 4.