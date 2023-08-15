Highlights Arsenal may pursue Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters following Jurrien Timber's injury setback, as they look to fill the void in their defense.

Walker-Peters would offer Arsenal a proven Premier League full-back, having previously played for Tottenham and Southampton.

Southampton, having been relegated, have already seen high-profile departures this summer, making Walker-Peters' availability for a reduced price more likely.

Arsenal could make a move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Daily Express, who say the Gunners are drawing up contingency plans following the injury setback suffered by Jurrien Timber on the opening day of the season.

Timber suffered a big blow early in his Arsenal career on Saturday

Timber only joined Arsenal last month, arriving on a long-term contract from Ajax for a fee reported to be worth an initial £34million.

The Dutch international then made his Premier League debut for the Gunners on the opening day of the season on Saturday afternoon, in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at The Emirates Stadium.

However, that outing would end prematurely for the 22-year-old, who was forced off just five minutes after half time with a knee injury.

It is now thought that Timber could be out for several months as a result of that injury, and it appears that could force the Gunners back into the market, which could have repercussions for Southampton.

Walker-Peters on the Arsenal transfer radar?

According to this latest update, Arsenal could turn their attention to Walker-Peters, as they look to fill the void in their defence that has been left by Timber's injury.

It is thought that Arsenal have previously had scouts monitoring the 26-year-old, and it has been suggested that the defender could be available for a reduced price, following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

An established option to be considered

Bringing in Walker-Peters would secure the services of a proven Premier League full-back for the Gunners.

Prior to this season, the 26-year-old had spent his entire career in the Premier League, starting his career with Arsenal's local rivals Tottenham, before making the move to Southampton on loan in January 2020, a move he made permanent in the summer of the same year.

In total, Walker-Peters has made 122 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring four goals in that time, and he has started both Championship games Russell Martin's side have played this season.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Walker-Peters' contract with Southampton, securing his future at St Mary's until the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning his current club do have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in from Arsenal for the defender.

Relegation has already brought departures at Southampton

As is often the case in the wake of relegation from the Premier League to the Championship, Southampton have already seen some high profile departures during the summer window.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that James Ward-Prowse has completed a move to West Ham, while Tino Livramento has joined Newcastle United. Others have moved further afield, with Mohammed Salisu moving to Monaco, and Mislav Orsic joining Turkish side Trabzonspor.

On the pitch, Southampton have claimed four points from their opening two league games, putting them sixth in the early Championship standings, ahead of their trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.