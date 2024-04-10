Highlights Galatasaray target Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap as a potential replacement for departing defenders. Talks have already begun.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap has emerged as a transfer target for Galatasaray.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Fotomac, who say that the Super Lig side have already made contact with the 22-year-old about a potential move.

Bella-Kotchap only joined Southampton back in the summer of 2022, signing from German side Bochum for a reported £10 million fee.

The centre-back then went on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for the Saints. But after the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Bella-Kotchap was one of a number of players to depart St Mary's in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Bella-Kotchap's move saw him join PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan. Since joining the Eredivisie side, the defender has seen his game time limited this campaign due to injury.

Armel Bella-Kotchap club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Bochum 74 1 0 Southampton 26 0 2 PSV Eindhoven 6 0 0 Jong PSV 3 0 0 As of 10th April 2024

But despite that, it seems as though the Southampton loanee is still attracting attention from elsewhere ahead of this summer's transfer market.

Galatasaray eyeing Bella-Kotchap deal

According to this latest update, Galatasaray could be another potential destination for Bella-Kotchap come the summer.

It is claimed that the Turkish club face losing central defensive duo Davinson Sanchez and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the summer, having received offers for them from elsewhere.

Bella-Kotchap is then said to be one of those that Galatasaray have identified as a potential replacement for the duo.

It is thought that they have already held talks with the 22-year-old, who would apparently be open to a move to Turkey.

As things stand, there are just over two years remaining on Bella-Kotchap's contract with Southampton.

That secures his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season, and puts them in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for him over the summer.

However, it is claimed the defender does not want to return to St Mary's in the summer, unless Southampton have won promotion back to the Premier League.

Southampton facing play-off lottery

If they are to win promotion back to the Premier League, it is likely that the Saints will have to do so via the play-offs.

Russell Martin's side are currently fourth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

With just six games of their regular season still to play, that is a sizeable deficit they would have to overhaul.

Southampton are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Watford at St Mary's.

Southampton may yet need Bella-Kotchap

There is an argument that the Saints may want to consider trying to keep Bella-Kotchap in the summer.

They do not have a great deal of depth at centre-back, with Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, and Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis their only natural options in that position.

Southampton's obligation to buy Harwood-Bellis will only be triggered if they win promotion, while Stephens and Bednarek are both about to enter the final year of their contracts at St Mary's.

As a result, the club may need to look at keeping Bella-Kotchap at St Mary's for next season, to ensure they have enough options in the centre of their defence.

Indeed, he did produce some solid performances last season, and so could be a reliable option for Martin's side.

However, the fact he seemingly only wants to play in the Premier League if he is to return, may generate something of an issue for Southampton if they do stay down.

With all that in mind, this could potentially add another intriguing subplot to the Saints' pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League over the course of the coming months.