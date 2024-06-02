Highlights Southampton's defensive prowess in the play-off final earned them a spot in the Premier League.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' permanent move to Southampton was triggered by their promotion.

The Saints secured a great deal by including a £20m obligation to buy in his loan deal.

Southampton made an immediate return to the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off final, and Russell Martin will inevitably have started planning for the top-flight.

The Saints were at their defensive best in the play-off final, something which hasn't always been the case throughout the season, but on the big stage during the play-offs, they conceded just one goal, so full credit must go to Martin and his defenders.

Centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has impressed for Southampton throughout the season, and he made it two consecutive promotions after winning the Championship title with Burnley last year.

However, his promotion with the Saints was more significant, as the Manchester City loanee will now move to St Mary's on a permanent basis next season thanks to his loan deal having a £20m obligation to buy should Southampton win promotion, which has now been triggered.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis joining Southampton on a permanent basis is huge

The 22-year-old has shown during his recent loan spells with Burnley and Southampton that he's a very bright prospect, and with Manchester City having plenty of strength in depth and quality, it looked unlikely that he would break into the first-team at the Etihad Stadium any time soon.

Had Harwood-Bellis not had an obligation to join Southampton, or had the club missed out on promotion, you'd have thought that there would be plenty of clubs interested in signing him this summer, such is his potential.

The England U21 international became a mainstay in Russell Martin's starting XI as soon as he arrived in the summer, and despite a shaky start which saw the club lose his first three games, he soon showed why he was so highly-rated at Man City.

In total, Harwood-Bellis made 46 appearances for the Saints, scoring twice and registering four assists, quickly becoming a fan favourite. Despite never making a Premier League appearance for City, there's no doubt that he's capable of playing in the top-flight, and signing him permanently was the cherry on top for Saints after winning promotion.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 2023/24 Championship season (Regular season only) - Fotmob Appearances 40 Minutes played 3,501 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 92.4% Long ball accuracy 62.3% Dribble success 71.4% Tackles won 41.9% Duels won 59.9% Interceptions 47

It was a masterstroke by Saints to include the £20million obligation to buy in his loan deal, and it showed that the club were confident of winning promotion, and that if they did, that they thought Harwood-Bellis was good enough to play in the top-flight.

Southampton and Martin can rest assured in the summer that Harwood-Bellis is their player, and it's one less bit of business that will need doing.

Southampton could make a huge profit on Taylor Harwood-Bellis in the future

As a 22-year-old English defender who's good on the ball, there's no doubt that if Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to perform well, Southampton could make serious money off him in the future.

Obviously, he's only just signed for the club, so that certainly won't be at the forefront of their minds, but the club's hierarchy will be fully aware that they have a huge talent on their hands, and Southampton could be looking at a big profit if they choose to sell him in a few years' time.

£20million may not seem cheap for Harwood-Bellis now, especially given his lack of Premier League experience, but Southampton will be confident that it's a great deal, and rightly so.

The defender looks to be an England international in the making, and he's already impressed at international level, having been part of the England U21 side that won the European Championships last summer, and he was actually included in the team of the tournament.

Whilst news of his permanent signing has understandably been overshadowed by the club winning promotion, Southampton should be very excited, and Harwood-Bellis could well make the club significant money in the years to come.