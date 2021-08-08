Southampton make transfer decision on Blackburn Rovers man amid Crystal Palace and Norwich City battle

Southampton have issued Blackburn Rovers with an ultimatum in their pursuit of Adam Armstrong by making a final offer for the 24-year-old, per The Athletic.

The Saints are looking for attacking reinforcements following Danny Ings’ surprise departure to Aston Villa and they have made Armstrong a major target of their interest.

Their efforts so far have been unsuccessful, with The Athletic reporting that the south coast club do not want to meet Blackburn’s asking price for a player who scored 28 Championship goals last season – which is believed to be £25 million as of May 2021.

The final ultimatum offer for Armstrong is believed to be more than the £8 million they had rejected last month, per LancsLive, however it’s unclear as to whether it will be enough to convince Rovers to accept.

It’s not just Southampton in the race though as both Crystal Palace and Norwich City are interested in taking Armstrong away from Ewood Park.

Palace were believed to be in advanced discussions with Blackburn for Armstrong according to Sky Sports without having a bid accepted, whilst Alan Nixon has reported that the Canaries have made a cash plus player offer for the striker, with Adam Idah potentially heading in the opposite direction.

The Verdict

Armstrong can clearly depart for the right price and his omission from Blackburn’s squad yesterday was evidence that he should shortly be off.

But that’s seemingly only if a club meets the asking price which as of now is not being lowered – and if it really is £25 million then it is a lot for someone who has less than one year left on his contract.

You couldn’t even guess as to which club will end up winning the race for the prolific striker – and maybe it will be someone else who comes in at the last minute – but Southampton don’t look like they’re going to be trying anymore if this latest offer is turned down so that could narrow the race for Armstrong’s signature down.