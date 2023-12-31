Highlights Talks have begun between Southampton and Burnley for the transfer of winger Manuel Benson in January.

Benson has struggled for game time since Burnley's promotion to the Premier League, despite playing a key role in their promotion last season.

Southampton are keen to sign Benson on an initial loan deal with the option to buy.

Southampton are interested in signing winger Manuel Benson from Burley in the January transfer window.

That's according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who says that talks between the two clubs about a deal have already begun.

Game time a struggle for Benson in the Premier League

Benson joined Burnley back in the summer of 2022, joining from Royal Antwerp in his native Belgium for an undisclosed fee.

The winger then went on to play a key role for Vincent Kompany's side as they won promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League as second-tier title winners.

However, following the club's return to the top-flight of English football for the current campaign, Benson has now found game time harder to come by at Turf Moor.

Manuel Benson Burnley record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 5 0 0 2022/23 37 14 4 As of 31st December 2023

As a result, it seems as though the 26-year-old could now be on the move once again, with the transfer window set to reopen at the turn of the year.

Southampton working on Benson signing

According to this latest update from Tavolieri, Southampton are already in talks about a deal to sign Benson once the window opens on Monday.

It is thought that the Saints are keen to sign the former Belgium youth international on an initial loan deal, that will include the option to buy.

Those in charge at St Mary's have apparently already sent their offer to Burnley, as they are keen to conclude a deal quickly.

Benson only signed a new four-year contract with his current club in the summer, meaning his future at Turf Moor is secure until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Clarets are in a strong position to respond and negotiate this offer from Southampton, and indeed, any others that might come in during the January transfer window.

Saints closing in on Championship's top two

Southampton are currently on an outstanding run of form to put themselves in contention for automatic promotion in the second half of the season.

Russell Martin's side are unbeaten in their last 17 league games, winning 12 of those, meaning they have now climbed to third in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Saints are next in action on New Year's Day, when they make the long trip to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

Benson could prove a smart signing for Southampton

It does feel as though bringing Benson to St Mary's could be a smart thing for the Saints to do in January.

Martin's side do not have a great deal of options on their right wing, and the Burnley man could help to fill that void.

Bringing in someone who played a big part in the Clarets' promotion from this level just last season to take on that job could also be vital to Southampton's hopes of pushing on to do the same in the current campaign.

Given Benson could also benefit from this move to start getting games under his belt again, this would surely work for all parties, so it may be no huge surprise if he does become a Southampton player at some point in the next few weeks.