Southampton make Shane Long decision amid Reading FC transfer interest

Premier League outfit Southampton have confirmed that Republic of Ireland international striker Shane Long has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

And that could open the door for a return to Reading FC for the 35-year-old, with head of football operations Mark Bowen confirming the club’s interest in bringing Long back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It has been 11 years since Long first left the Royals when they were in the Championship, joining West Bromwich Albion in 2011 for an undisclosed fee, having netted 25 times the season before he departed.

In total, Long scored 54 goals in 203 appearances for Reading before his departure, and since his move he has stayed in the top flight of English football, with the Baggies, Hull City and then Southampton all on his CV.

Long had been at Southampton for eight years, but having appeared just 13 times in the Premier League last season, the Saints have let him depart St. Mary’s Stadium.

Now, Reading looks likely to be his next move, although nothing is set in stone just yet for the Irishman to make a heroic return to Berkshire.

The Verdict

Despite being in the latter stages of his career now, Long could still have something to offer at Reading.

The Royals are restricted in the transfer business they can do this summer, with just loans and freebies eligible to arrive.

Long fits into the latter category now, and with depth looking rather scarce at the top end of the pitch, he could provide another experienced head in the dressing room.

Whilst he may not possess the sharp turn of foot he once did, you never lose that goalscoring instinct as a striker if you’ve always had it, and Long would certainly be welcomed back to the club by supporters despite being 35 years old now.