19 games unbeaten in Championship action, Southampton are continuing to blow most teams away who encounter them as they aim to chase down Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion places.

A dominant 4-0 success over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon extended their streak to make it a record-equalling one, and with 17 goals scored in their last six league outings, there's no shortage of sharp-shooters in Russell Martin's squad.

However, with the future of striker Che Adams unclear, there may be every need for the Saints to add to their options in the final third - even if that isn't an out and out striker.

Plenty of left-footed wingers in particular have been linked with a move to the south coast club, which perhaps indicates what Martin is looking for, and they have set their sights on one individual who is said to want the move to St Mary's Stadium.

Second Southampton bid submitted for Burnley winger

According to reputable Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton have sent an improved offer to Premier League strugglers Burnley in an attempt to try and land winger Manuel Benson.

Tavolieri claimed on December 31 that talks had opened between the two clubs to potentially send Benson to the Saints, having been starved of game-time so far this season for the Clarets, with an option to buy also included.

However, local reports in Lancashire revealed that Burnley did not want to do a deal with the Saints for the winger, who scored 11 times in the Championship last season, because of the relations that soured over the course of the summer.

Manuel Benson Burnley Championship Stats 2022-23 - As Per Sofascore Appearances 33 Average Minutes Per Game 46 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 1.8 Big Chances Missed 7 Touches Per Game 31.5 Key Passes Per Game 1.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.1 Possession Lost Per Game 9.2

Nathan Tella, who enjoyed a successful loan stint at Turf Moor last season, was wanted on a permanent basis by Vincent Kompany in the summer, but Southampton refused to budge on their valuation and they instead sold the forward to Bayer Leverkusen of Germany.

That angered Burnley, who in the first few weeks of the January transfer window were clearly not up for letting the out of favour winger head to Russell Martin's side.

Benson wants Southampton move despite poor relations with Burnley

Despite those poor relations between the two clubs, Benson is very keen on the move to the Championship's third-placed side, per Tavolieri.

Mainly used as an impact substitute last season by Kompany to great effect, Benson has struggled for game-time and also barely made an impact in the top flight of English football, appearing just four times this season - although he has spent some time on the sidelines with injury.

Regardless of that fact, Benson still appears unfancied ahead of the likes of Wilson Odobert, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen and - until his injury - Luca Koleosho, hence his desire to depart and to a club that are clearly firing on all cylinders.

Hull City were also interested earlier this month in Benson, and as of a week ago they were still keen on the tricky Belgian.

It is Southampton though that the left-footed dynamo wants to head to, but that would require Burnley shifting on their stance on not wanting to deal with their new rivals unless they receive an offer they simply cannot refuse.