Southampton are eyeing a potential move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

According to Football Insider, the Saints are hoping to secure a loan deal for the Ivorian ahead of their return to the Championship.

The south coast club have made contact with Man United over his availability.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin is thought to be a huge admirer of the winger, who is coming off the back of an exciting season on loan at Sunderland.

Amad is currently taking part in pre-season training at Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign, but it remains to be seen whether he will play a role in Erik ten Hag’s side over the next 12 months.

Who is interested in signing Amad Diallo this summer?

Southampton have now joined the race to sign the highly rated winger.

Amad earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Black Cats, who were eager to bring the 20-year-old back to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman admitted that a return to the club is extremely unlikely.

The recruitment chief has predicted that Amad will either remain at the Premier League side or compete at a higher level than the Championship next season.

However, that has not stopped Southampton from enquiring over his availability.

No decision has yet been made by Manchester United over the future of their bright, young talent.

It has also been claimed that Dutch champions Feyenoord are hoping to sign Amad this summer should he become available,

How did Amad Diallo fare in the Championship last season?

Amad was Sunderland’s top scorer in the league as Tony Mowbray’s side finished sixth in the standings.

The Black Cats earned a play-off place in their first year back in the Championship, thanks in large part to Amad’s performances in the team.

After a slow start to life on Wearside, Amad cemented himself as a key part of the side prior to the World Cup break in November.

He was one of the standout players in the entire division as Sunderland fell just short of gaining Premier League promotion.

It is likely that Amad will be given a chance to prove himself in Ten Hag’s pre-season plans before any decision is made over whether to loan him out for another year.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Southampton?

Southampton’s plans will also likely depend on the future of Nathan Tella, who returned from a loan spell of his own.

Tella spent last year with Burnley, becoming a key part of their league title triumph and is now being targeted for a permanent move to Turf Moor.

If Tella does depart, then space in the squad would open up for Amad to easily slot into should he arrive.

However, if Sunderland feel they have little chance of signing the 20-year-old, then it is hard to see how Southampton would fare much better considering they are now both competing in the Championship.

But it would be a real coup if they could convince him to move to St. Mary’s.