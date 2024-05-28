Highlights Lyanco is set to leave Southampton

Three Brazilian clubs are interested in signing the defender.

It might be best for both parties if Southampton allows Lyanco to move on.

Lyanco is reportedly set to push for a move away from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

That's according to journalist Jorge Nicola, who says that three clubs from the defender's native Brazil are keen to secure his services.

The Saints are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season, following their 1-0 win over Leeds United in Sunday's Championship play-off final.

Victory in that match saw them secure a return to the top flight of English football after just a single season in the second tier.

However, it seems that despite that, Lyanco is still looking to move on from Southampton this summer.

Defender keen on Southampton exit

Following the club's relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, a number of players left St Mary's in last summer's transfer window.

One of those was Lyanco, who joined Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC on a season-long loan deal. That move though, did not go to plan, with the centre-back finding game time limited due to injury and suspension.

He is therefore due to return to Southampton this summer, although it appears he may not be back in England for too long at all.

Lyanco is set to leave Southampton

As per this latest update from Nicola, there are three Brazilian clubs showing an interest in Lyanco ahead of the summer window, with two from Sao Paolo and one from Rio De Janeiro keen.

It is thought that the centre-back is keen to make that move - which could apparently either be permanent or on loan - and will look to convince Southampton to let him complete such a deal.

As things stand, the 27-year-old's contract at St Mary's is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning this could be the club's last chance to cash in on him.

Lyanco joined Southampton from Italian side Torino back in the summer of 2021, for a fee reported to be worth around £6.4 million.

Since then, the centre-back has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Lyanco senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Torino 53 1 0 Southampton 49 1 2 Sao Paulo 25 1 0 Al-Gharafa 15 2 1 Bologna 13 1 0 As of 28th May 2024

Southampton should let Lyanco go this summer

It would seem to make sense for Lyanco to be allowed to leave St Mary's over the course of the coming months.

The centre-back never really seemed to properly settle with the Saints and was at times caught out during their Premier League relegation season.

As a result, it is unlikely that he would have played much of a role for Russell Martin's side next season anyway, so he is a player you feel they can afford to lose.

Indeed, given he is into the final year of his contract, it could make sense to sell Lyanco now, while they can still get some sort of return on the investment they made in him.

That in turn, could then be put back into strengthening the squad for next season in the transfer market.

If Lyanco does indeed not want to be there, it makes little sense to keep him around in what could also become an unwelcome distraction behind the scenes if not dealt with properly.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though a permanent exit from Southampton for Lyanco this summer, could be best for all involved.