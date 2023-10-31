Highlights Taylor Harwood-Bellis expressed his desire to stay at Southampton if they are promoted, highlighting the club's ambition and his enjoyment of his time there.

Southampton's recent form has put them in fourth place and they will be aiming to solidify their spot in the promotion mix in the coming weeks and months.

While a permanent move to Southampton could be a good option, Harwood-Bellis may have the opportunity to move to a top-flight side next summer regardless of whether the Saints secure promotion.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has revealed that he would like to stay at Southampton beyond the end of this term if they win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Englishman is currently on loan from Manchester City, who would have had high hopes for the player after managing to become an important part of England's youth setup.

But as the years have gone on, it's becoming less clear whether he would be able to break into Pep Guardiola's first-team plans for the long term, having spent much of the past few years out on loan.

Spending last season at Burnley and playing a big part in helping the Clarets to secure promotion, he looked to be in contention to seal a permanent switch to Turf Moor with Jordan Beyer joining permanently.

But a return to the Lancashire side failed to materialise in the end, potentially because they didn't want to stifle the progress of Ameen Al-Dakhil who has plenty of potential and has played a respectable number of times for the Clarets this season.

Harwood-Bellis did manage to secure a summer move though, making the loan move to St Mary's during the latter stages of the window to tighten up the Saints' defence.

He had his debut in a 4-1 home loss against Leicester City, but the Saints have managed to improve their form since then and are now back on track after losing four consecutive league games.

Are Southampton likely to win promotion at the end of this season?

As mentioned, the south-coast side are now back on top form, going unbeaten in their last six league games, winning four and drawing two.

Securing 14 points from a possible 18 during this run, they are now sitting in fourth place and will be desperate to solidify their place in the promotion mix in the coming weeks and months.

Top of the Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 14 21 39 2 Ipswich Town 13 14 34 3 Leeds United 14 9 25 4 Southampton 14 -1 24

Automatic promotion seems unlikely at this point considering how well Leicester and Ipswich Town are doing - but it can't be ruled out at this point.

Leeds will be a tough opponent if the Saints play them in the play-offs, so you wouldn't say the latter are firm favourites for promotion, but anything can happen in the play-offs.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' transfer admission

Many players don't give much away when asked about their futures - but Harwood-Bellis was happy to admit that he'd like to seal another switch to his current loan side if they secure promotion.

He told the Daily Echo: "If we get promoted [I want to stay]. Yeah, 100 per cent. That’s the drive of the whole club, to get back to the Premier League, and that’s where I want to be. I wouldn’t have come here if that wasn’t the club's ambition.

"If someone said to me, you’ll be playing for Southampton in the Premier League next year, I’d snap your hand off. I haven’t thought too much about that yet as it is a long way away and we have to grind to get ourselves there.

"I’ve loved it here, it’s a lovely part of the world. I’ve settled in well and that’s due to the staff, the players and everyone at the club. I’m enjoying my time here."

Should Taylor Harwood-Bellis consider a permanent move to Southampton?

Considering he isn't likely to secure a starting spot at the Etihad anytime soon, he needs to think about sealing a permanent switch next summer.

At this stage, he doesn't need to think too hard about where he wants to play.

St Mary's would be a good permanent destination for him - but after playing so much Championship football by the time the end of the season comes around - he will want to make a move to a top-flight side.

He may have the opportunity to do this if he performs well, regardless of whether the Saints are promoted or not.

The defender doesn't need to consider his future too much, but at the end of the season, a permanent exit from the Etihad makes sense.