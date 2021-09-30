Southampton loanee Dan Nlundulu gives positive update on time at Lincoln City

Dan Nlundulu has featured in five League One games this campaign for Lincoln City after joining on loan from Southampton in the summer.

The striker has appeared 13 times for the Saints last campaign including a Premier League debut but featured mostly in the Premier League 2 for Southampton’s under 23’s side where he got five goals in just 10 appearances.

Now featuring in Sky Bet League One, Dan Nlundulu is enjoying what he’s decried as a ‘big step up’ to what he has been used to.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Nlundulu wasn’t very positive about his experiences with the Southampton Under 23’s, describing it as ‘It’s very very different.’

“Most of the time, Premier League and Championship teams get beaten by League One teams. But for the under-23s, they’re the best games of the season. It’s a taste of real football.

“It (senior football) is very physical, very demanding. It’s more like grown up football, more realistic football.

“Under-23s football is not the real world, it’s like you’re in a little bubble.

“When you play in League One, the Championship or Premier League, it’s real football. It’s a good step and big step up.”

The Verdict

After a tough time with hamstring injuries so far this season, Nlundulu made his first league start for Lincoln in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Burton Albion and the loanee impressed the City faithful.

With high-flying Plymouth the next visitors to the LNER Stadium, Nlundulu will be keen to put on another exciting performance to get the Imps fans on their feet once again.

After having an impressive record with the under 23’s, it’s clear for all to see that Nlundulu has some impressive potential, but is closing in on an age where potential has to be converted into consistent good performances at a strong level. His loan spell with Lincoln City, a side who play an attractive style of football for the level, is just the type of temporary move needed for Nlundulu to reach his true potential with regular game time.