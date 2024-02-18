Highlights Southampton willing to pay £15m for Sunderland's Jack Clarke due to his outstanding form and goal-scoring abilities.

Southampton are interested in signing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this summer, and they’re prepared to pay around £15m for the winger.

Jack Clarke’s form attracts transfer interest

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the 23-year-old over the past few months, and it’s no real surprise, as Clarke has been outstanding for the Black Cats.

He struck his 15th goal of the campaign as Michael Beale’s side fell to a 2-1 loss at Birmingham City yesterday, which highlights just how important he has been.

It was claimed that Lazio were keen on the player in January, and they had even made two offers for the ex-Leeds man, but he will remain at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the campaign.

Beyond that, his future is unclear, and Clarke’s agent, former Ireland international Ian Harte, hasn’t helped matters by stating that he is hopeful the attacker will secure a move away in the summer.

Southampton join Jack Clarke transfer race

So, it promises to be a real battle for his signature in the coming months, and The Sun has revealed that Saints are pushing to sign Clarke.

The report claims that Russell Martin is a big fan of Clarke, and that the player will be open to testing himself at the highest level, which means a move is reliant on Southampton going up, along with Sunderland failing to win promotion themselves.

The summer window will be about quality over quantity for Saints if they are a Premier League club, and they clearly feel Clarke is someone who could make the step up with ease.

He has been at that level in the past, but Clarke endured a tough time at Tottenham as a youngster, where he failed to get the game time he would’ve wanted.

But, the move to Sunderland has revived his career, and anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise that he is a real talent.

Not only has Clarke added an end product to his game with the goals, but he is also a constant threat with his pace and dribbling ability.

Plus, at 23 we are talking about a player who is still some way off his peak, which is why he is such an attractive option for clubs.

Sunderland’s stance over Jack Clarke

As mentioned, there’s been a lot of noise around Clarke, and many Sunderland fans are probably frustrated by the reminders that he could be on the move.

However, the reality is that the Wearside outfit are a club that do cash in on players, and with Clarke’s contract expiring in the summer of 2026, this summer is probably the point he will be at his highest value.

But, the big factor in all of this is what division Sunderland are in, and whilst recent results have been disappointing, they are just four points away from the top six, so they certainly won’t be giving up on trying to win promotion.

Championship Table (As it stands February 18th) Team P GD Pts 6 Coventry City 33 14 51 7 Norwich City 33 8 51 8 Hull City 32 6 51 9 Preston 33 -8 49 10 Sunderland 33 8 47

Clarke and the team are back in action next weekend when they host Swansea City.