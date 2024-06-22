Highlights Joe Rodon, currently on loan at Leeds, is likely to join a Premier League club next season after successful Championship campaign.

Leeds has financial constraints preventing them from meeting Rodon's valuation, making it unlikely he will stay with the team.

Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town are interested in the 26-year-old defender, who is expected to move to the Premier League.

Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon as a deal with Leeds United has reportedly collapsed.

That's according to Football Insider, with Pete O'Rourke reporting that Rodon is likely to join a Premier League club after spending last season on loan with Leeds at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old has just enjoyed one of the most successful loans in the entirety of the Championship with the Whites - establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the division, as well as a firm fan favourite in West Yorkshire, despite defeat in the play-off final.

Rodon was almost ever-present and made 50 appearances for the club in all competitions last season, with the team competing for promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking throughout his tenure. Rodon was part of a formidable centre-back partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of Leeds' defence during the first half of the campaign, and a similarly excellent one with Ethan Ampadu in 2024.

The latest on Joe Rodon's future

The Welshman is in the last year of his deal with Spurs in June, meaning he could perhaps be available for a cut-price fee in the summer. Leeds did not include an option to buy in the deal, and it's likely that he will have approaches from Premier League outfits. That's despite Graeme Bailey revealing to Leeds United News that Leeds aren't willing to admit defeat in this race just yet.

Leeds lost to Southampton in the play-off final and Russell Martin's team are one side to have been linked recently with a move for the Wales international. On top of Southampton, it has been reported that the Spurs defender is also attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Recent reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post outlined positive news that the defender is reluctant to start afresh with a new club next season amid speculation over his future. It was thought that Rodon could probably be sold below market value, but that is still likely to be around the £10 million mark.

Now, the latest comes from Football Insider, who report that it is likely that Rodon will be heading to the Premier League, and O'Rourke reports that Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton all hold an interest in the 26-year-old after beating Leeds to promotion last season.

He also reports that "Daniel Farke’s side have maintained contact with Tottenham over a permanent deal for Rodon and made it clear to the player they want to sign him full-time."

However, the report states that Leeds are now unlikely to be able to meet Rodon’s valuation this summer due to the club’s financial situation.

Joe Rodon's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 54 0 1 Cheltenham Town 12 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 24 0 0 Stade Rennais 22 1 0 Leeds United 50 0 0 Wales 45 0 0

Leeds set for Joe Rodon disappointment

Most Leeds fans will have been preparing themselves for transfer disappointment regarding Rodon this summer, so the news of a deal potentially collapsing is no great surprise.

He was arguably the best central defender in the league last season, and has totally warranted another shot at Premier League football in 2024/25, albeit Leeds could offer him an opportunity to find a home and settle in somewhere he was loved, with plenty of Welsh international teammates around him as well.

Some continuity will be needed from the Whites next season, and is especially important in the spine of the team, where relationships have been built throughout the season, both on and off the pitch. Rodon, Struijk, and Ampadu arguably gives Leeds the best defensive axis in the Championship when played together, and that is priceless.

However, Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton will know all about what he has to offer, and it would not be surprising if any of the newly-promoted trio picks him up at Leeds' expense.