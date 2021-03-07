Southampton legend takes aim at Portsmouth with cheeky social media message

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier had a dig at Portsmouth yesterday following their heavy defeat at Northampton.

Good day for the Hamptons today 😉 #south #north — Matt Le Tissier😁 (@mattletiss7) March 6, 2021

Whilst the Saints were beating Sheffield United in their quest to stay in the Premier League, Pompey were falling to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Northampton.

Incredibly, Kenny Jackett’s side were four goals down at the break, in what was a hugely embarrassing afternoon for the League One side.

Given the manner of the defeat, it’s perhaps no surprise that Saints fans were laughing at their bitter rivals, with Le Tissier joining in as he made reference to Pompey’s defeat on Twitter.

“Good day for the Hamptons today #south #north.”

Even though the result heaped even more pressure on Jackett, it has been confirmed that he will stay at Fratton Park until the end of the season as he looks to take the club to the Championship.

Portsmouth are currently occupying the final play-off place in the third tier, but they are now ready to embark on a tricky run of fixtures, which starts at in-form Sunderland in the week.

The verdict

That really was an embarrassing result for Portsmouth yesterday, and it’s no surprise that their rivals will be giving them stick over it.

It also shows that despite the gap between the sides, Portsmouth are still very much in the thoughts of Southampton and Le Tissier.

Now, the focus has to be on bouncing back, starting against the Black Cats. Everyone will be desperate to react to that defeat, and a big response is going to be needed.

