Highlights Both Leeds United and Wolves are eyeing free agent Che Adams, who could provide valuable Premier League experience to bolster their squads.

Southampton could lose Adams for nothing as his contract expires in June, despite the potential to cash in on him earlier for a hefty fee.

Adams has been consistent for Southampton, contributing 25 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League, making him an attractive target for Leeds if they go up.

Leeds United and Wolves are both eyeing a move for Southampton forward Che Adams this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Scotland international is attracting interest with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

No contract extension has yet been agreed with the Saints, meaning he will be available as a free agent in the summer.

Adams has been with the south coast club since 2019, signing from Birmingham City in a deal worth a reported £15 million.

The 27-year-old has featured 34 times for Russell Martin’s side so far this season, contributing 12 goals and three assists (all stats from Fbref).

Che Adams' stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.58 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.51 Shots 3.07 Assists 0.14 Expected assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.64 Shot-creating actions 2.45

Che Adams transfer latest

Wolves have held a long-standing interest in the Southampton forward, and came close to signing him last summer before a loan move was blocked on deadline day.

They will be free to discuss a potential move once the season comes to an end, with Adams able to walk away from St. Mary’s for nothing once his contract expires in June.

However, Wolves face competition from Leeds, who are also looking to bolster their attacking options for next year.

Gary O’Neil is understood to be keen on Adams, with his four years of Premier League experience seen as a useful asset to add to his Wolves squad.

Related Journalist provides latest on Southampton boss Russell Martin's links to Brighton job Dean Jones has provided an update on whether the Seagulls are admirers of Martin.

That he will be available as a free agent also makes this a reasonably affordable transfer.

Southampton have allowed him to run his contract into its final few months, risking that he could leave for nothing.

This will be a financial blow to the Saints, as they could have cashed in on him last summer, or even in January, to earn a hefty fee.

A move to Elland Road could also be on the cards for Adams, although that may depend on their league status for next season.

Both Leeds and Southampton are fighting for a top two spot in the Championship this season, with the Whites sitting one point behind the automatic promotion places with four games to go.

Adams’ importance to Southampton

Adams has been a consistent presence in the squad at Southampton since signing from Birmingham in 2019.

The forward made 124 appearances in the top flight for the Saints during their time in the Premier League.

He contributed 25 goals and 13 assists from his four years in the top flight before the Hampshire outfit were relegated last season.

Adams could yet play a role in helping Martin’s side gain promotion in the coming weeks before his deal expires at the end of the term.

Adams would provide attacking competition at Leeds

Leeds already have three solid options that can play through the middle of Daniel Farke’s attack.

Georginio Rutter, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe have competed for game time in two positions this season, so adding a fourth could make sense beyond Mateo Joseph and Joe Gelhardt.

With two attacking positions through the middle, having cover for both would provide the strength in depth that Farke may need, especially if they are in the Premier League next year.

While Adams was never the most prolific top flight player, his experience at that level could also be very useful to have in the dressing room, especially as he would be coming in as a free agent.